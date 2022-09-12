Ines Trocchia stuns in skimpy white bikini

Ines Trocchia close up. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Ines Trocchia is stunning fans in a new swimwear photo.

The Italian model and rising social media star continues to delight her fanbase with skimpy outfits, and one shot has been turning heads in particular.

Posting for her 1.5 million followers this week, Ines showed off her sizzling figure in white, while also rocking her swimwear like a pro.

Ines posed outdoors and from a wooden deck, also backed by large and wood-framed French windows plus a lounger and a cream parasol.

Soaking up the sun as she drew attention to her fit figure, Ines posed confidently in a skimpy and plunging white bikini, going super high-cut with her banded bottoms and adding in a sexy and sheer white dress that cut off below the bust.

Showcasing her toned legs and curves, plus allowing fans to see her abs, the European sensation stunned as she wore her long dark locks down. She also went low-key on the makeup as she let her golden tan take center stage.

In a caption, Ines shouted out fast fashion giant Shein, while also offering her fans a sweet discount code. The influencer wrote, “I’d wish you the best.. but i am the best,” adding: “15% off with my code SWE025 @sheinoffical @shein_it #SHEINbikini #SHEINbikinihaul #SHEINBikinihacks.”

Ines Trocchia is influencing for major fashion brands

Ines has been on a Shein roll as of late, but the Chinese brand isn’t the only one she influences for.

In August, the star shouted out kingpin Fashion Nova as she sizzled by an infinity pool in a plunging and hot pink swimsuit. Enjoying a floating food tray, Ines tagged Fashion Nova, and fans left over 24,000 likes.

Ines has also been featured in the publication Maxim.

Ines Trocchia doesn’t appreciate bad pick-up lines

Ines was speaking to Maxim when she was prompted to share how men have approached her. Clearly, she isn’t impressed by subpar pick-up lines.

“One of the worst things a guy can do is pretend to confuse me with someone they know to get a conversation going. Another bad opener I’ve heard before is, ‘You look like my ex.’ It doesn’t make me feel special when you tell me you’re looking for someone who resembles a girl you’ve already dated…,” she revealed.

She added, “I like charismatic guys who notice small details. But if you don’t strike me in the first 10 minutes of conversation, you’re probably not going to impress me.”