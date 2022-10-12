Ines Trocchia stuns in skimpy swimwear while posing with an elephant

Ines Trocchia sizzled in some plunging swimwear while standing next to an elephant. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Ines Trocchia was bringing her A-game to the masses again as she continued to prove why she is one of the most popular celebrities out there today.

The social media influencer and fashion model sizzled in a blush-hued one-piece with a sexy twist as she posed next to an African elephant.

Ines’ sensual swimwear looked made more for posing than for actual swimming, with the suit’s design forming a deeply-plunging front that showed off her flat abs and upper body curves.

A series of matching, sparkly pink strings ran across her midline to leave her smooth skin peeking out between the cut-outs.

The V-shaped dip culminated just below her exposed navel to end sharply at her lower belly.

The model’s hips were in full view, as were half of her toned legs, with the first snap finishing off just below her thighs.

A giant elephant towered behind her for a stunning contrast to her 5-foot-7-inch frame, the animal’s tusks jutting up from just above her head and one eye looking almost directly at the camera.

In the second snap, Ines gave a full look at her whole body, letting fans see that her feet were covered with practical white sneakers that seemed perfect for her surroundings.

Despite the casual footwear, Ines still managed to make her attire the focal point of the shot, keeping all eyes on her upper half as she proudly stood straight and tall and popped her hip to one side.

Her brunette locks were side-swept to the right for extra flair, and her face looked flawless as always, with touches of makeup decorating her eyes, cheeks, and lips.

The same elephant could also be seen in plain view behind her, its enormous body creating the potential for the slender fashionista to be nearly drowned out by its towering image, though Ines still managed to hold her own.

At the bottom of her photograph, Ines asked followers to weigh in on the type of animal they would like to see her pose with, naming off a Lion, Giraffe, Elephant, and Tiger as the voting options.

Ines did not make it clear if the poll was from before her elephant posing or if she was gathering info for an upcoming shot.

While the Maxim Australia cover girl seems to be enjoying her time in the spotlight, Ines appears to remain a single lady these days, with no reports evident to the contrary.

Ines Trocchia talks men

In 2019, Ines sat down with Maxim to talk about what she looks for in a man, telling the publication she needs someone authentic and “charismatic.”

She also candidly admitted that she knows within ten minutes of meeting a guy if the two have a connection, and she isn’t afraid to move on quickly if no sparks are created upon that initial introduction.

Ines also shared that she dislikes it when men try to chat her up by telling her she reminds them of their ex, adding that she can “convey interest” in someone by giving them “nothing more than a glance.”