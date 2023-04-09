Italian model Ines Trocciha is well-known for her stellar figure and ability to model in the most dazzling bikinis.

The gorgeous brunette has continued to build her modeling resume, picking up gigs from around the world, and she documents her various jobs for her fans and followers online.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Ines recently graced the covers of both Marie Claire Ukraine, where she was joined by a male model for the shoot, and FHM magazine, where she took the cover solo.

In both cases, Ines was a force to be reckoned with as she struck fierce poses and continued to prove why she should be on the cover of magazines.

And while her social media continues to shine with various professional shots from her modeling gigs, Ines also takes the opportunity to share her softer side.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This was the case with a recent share to her Instagram Stories as Ines took it back to basics and swapped out the elaborate gowns and bold fashionwear for a more subdued look.

Ines Trocchia strikes a pose in a bikini and mesh overlay

Over on her Instagram Stories, Ines shared a close-up shot as she leaned against a light-colored wall for a relaxed pose.

The picture captured Ines from just above her belly button. Her bikini top was a rich orange hue that tied both behind her neck and around her chest. The triangle cups of the bikini fit Ines’ curves perfectly.

In the center of the top, between the cups, a moon pendant and several beads were knotted around the garment and left to dangle beneath Ines’ chest. Similar beads could be seen higher up on the top near Ines’ neck.

Ines added a tan mesh bikini cover over her shoulders and arms. She wore the garment open, and the sleeves included puka shells adhered to the material.

As for her hair and makeup for the share, Ines’ rich brown locks were styled in loose waves and were parted down the center to perfectly frame her chiseled face.

Ines strikes a pose in a stunning orange bikini. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Her makeup was natural, with various nude hues added to her eyes, cheeks, and lips.

For the shot, Ines pulled her arms up and above her head, bringing her hands to the crown of her hair while she held her gaze off to the side.

Ines opted to let the picture speak for itself and left it without a caption.

Ines partners with fast fashion brand Fashion Nova for sizzling online content

In addition to her modeling resume, Ines is also a social media influencer in her own right. Ines has partnered with several fashion brands in recent years as part of the perks of amassing an impressive 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

One particular partnership that seems quite lucrative is Ines’ collaboration with Fashion Nova.

The fast fashion brand is a huge hit with a worldwide audience. According to their website, Fashion Nova is based in Los Angeles and boasts the “title of the #1 Most-Searched Fashion Brand on Google in 2018.”

With their impressive impact on the fashion and influencer sphere, it comes as no surprise that the company would join forces with Ines for maximum reach.

In a post from October 2022, Ines turned up the heat once again as she posed in Fashion Nova attire while standing in front of a car.

“90’s baby [red heart emoji],” Ines captioned the share.