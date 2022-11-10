Ines Trocchia wears a stunning orange bikini. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Italian model, Ines Trocchia, rocked a stunning orange bikini as she posed on the beach recently.

The bikini was a triangle-shaped style with a halter neck and was decorated with silver coins and shell decorations, tied at the front with a knot fastening.

Ines’s long brunette hair was kept natural and tousled in slight waves with a cool center parting.

Her makeup was also kept minimal, but she emphasized her huge brown eyes with some bronzer to add depth, a light peachy blush, and just lined her lips with a natural-colored pencil.

Leaning against a rock formation on the beach, which added an interesting texture, she asks her followers to comment “orange” on the bikini shot to receive a comment back.

In other shots from the post, Ines sticks out her tongue and ruffles her hair, captioning them, “The baddest alive.”

Ines Trocchia wants opinions from fans

The Italian fashion model, who has 1.5 million Instagram followers, seems keen to ask their opinion on her posts.

In another recent post, showing her cleavage off again in a sexy nude-colored satin slip dress, she asks whether they prefer darker or lighter images.

However, in her most recent post, it appears as if she has confidence in the shot without asking for any opinions, labeling the photo as “You can’t play a player.”

Wearing a strapless tight-fitted cream-colored bustier top paired with some high-cut white briefs, she accessorizes with a gold chain necklace and keeps her hair wild and tousled, tumbling down her back.

Ines Trocchia partners with Fashion Nova

Ines, 27, has been a brand ambassador for the fashion company Fashion Nova for several years, often posing in sexy revealing clothes.

In a shoot for them this summer, she posed provocatively by the edge of a beautiful infinity pool surrounded by lush vegetation in an orange swimsuit with a cut-out midriff and black sunglasses.

In another shot from Big Bear Lake, California, Ines, who is very comfortable wearing bikinis, stuns in another item from Fashion Nova.

Posing in front of a bed with a beautiful rattan headboard and ruffled white sheets, the model wears a pink halter bikini and matching bottoms with ribbon ties printed with multi-colored butterflies.

Fashion Nova is one of the hottest brands around just now, collaborating with many models and celebrities such as Kylie Jenner and Cardi B.