Ines Trocchia was more than happy to step out of the blistering sun and into a shaded hut during a recent trip to Mexico.

The stunning brunette is no stranger to sharing gorgeous bikini shots of herself from various modeling photo shoots.

However, she’s also eager to deliver behind-the-scenes glimpses at her excursions, and that often includes gorgeous bikini selfies.

In her most recent social media shares, Ines dazzled once again and really let her curves do the talking.

Ines’ vacation comes hot on the heels of two cover photoshoots for different magazines.

And given all the hard work she’s put into her career, she could certainly use the break.

Ines Trocchia heads to Mexico and soaks up the sun in a bright orange bikini

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ines shared two shots of herself in a luxurious Mexican resort.

In the first shot, Ines posed in front of a large round mirror. She stood with her phone covering her face but providing the perfect angle of her bright orange bikini.

The tiny two-piece hugged Ines’ slender frame as the triangle top was tied behind her neck and featured accents of seashells along the strings.

Her bottoms included similar hardware as well as the addition of an orange and cream bathing suit wrap that Ines tied along the lower portion of her hips. The wrap also had lengthy strings of fabric that Ines wrapped up her waist and above her belly button, calling attention to her impressive abs.

Ines poses for a bikini selfie while vacationing in Tulum, Mexico. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Ines’ dark brown locks were kept low-maintenance in a messy bun at the top of her head.

For the second snap, Ines dropped the orange and cream checker-print wrap and posed in just her bikini.

She leaned up against a wall with one arm and popped her opposite him to elongate her already slim frame.

Again, Ines posed with her phone in front of her face, but her wonderfully bronzed skin proved to be a great complement to the color of her swimwear.

Ines Trocchia poses for another mirror selfie while on her Mexican vacation. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Ines opted to leave both posts without captions, though she did share her geotag confirming she was in Tulum, Mexico.

Ines Trocchia graces two magazine covers in contrasting looks

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Ines has been busy building her modeling resume and recently found herself on the cover of two separate publications.

In the first, Ines posed solo for FHM magazine. She was an absolute vision in a form-fitted leopard print corset top and black bikini bottoms.

The release of the magazine was a dream come true for Ines, as she noted in the post’s caption, “Out now in Canada my new cover for @fhmagram . Thank you so much @paulheyman to make dreams came true 💫💫”

For the second cover, Ines paired up with male model Levi Conely for the cover of Marie Claire Ukraine.

Ines swapped her fierce leopard look for an all-black glam evening gown. The plunging neckline and tasteful cutouts likely had Ines’ followers picking their jaws up off the floor.

As she continues to make a name for herself in the modeling world, Ines is also increasing her impact presence online.

Currently, Ines boasts an impressive following of 1.6 million on Instagram, and her followers can often be found showing their support for her in the comments of her various posts.