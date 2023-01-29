Ines Trocchia was stunning in a little black bikini.

The fashion model sported a cute black bikini that highlighted her incredible curves and fit figure.

Ines accessorized her look with a couple of silver rings on her middle finger and had her nails painted a deep red.

The cover girl pulled her dark locks up into a high bun and posed for the mirror selfie with her phone positioned in front of her face.

Ines was surrounded by an open and airy room that was mostly white and gray, with a little pop of pink thrown in.

The social media influencer tagged the location as Maldives, and overall she looked ready for a memorable time.

Ines Trocchia struck a mirror selfie pose in a black bikini. Pic credit: @InesTrocchia/Instagram

Ines Trocchia models in a metallic bikini for Shein

Ines has had amazing success in her modeling career, and she’s partnered with big brands, such as Shein.

The Instagram sensation modeled for a photo shoot in a metallic blue bikini that had her looking like an ocean goddess. The bikini highlighted her fit physique, and the metallic shine complemented her radiant glow.

She struck a pose, standing with her arms stretched into the air above her, and her legs crossed over one another. In another shot, she posed on a balcony and stared into the camera with a strong and unwavering gaze.

Shein sells a huge variety of fashionable swimwear and clothing, including the metallic bikini that Ines rocked to its absolute fullest potential.

She included in her caption, “It’s just magic.” She went on to give her followers a code for 15% off.

The brand was likely happy with the post as it went out to her 1.6 million followers.

Ines Trocchia is the cover girl for Harper’s BAZAAR Serbia

Ines stunned on the cover of Harper’s BAZAAR Serbia, and she was the perfect choice for the job.

The professional model was breathtaking in a fur coat that rested open and gave her look an air of elegance and fineness. Her dark and lovely hair was wet and slicked back to show off more of her beautiful features.

Her makeup was gorgeous with smoky eyes and deep red lips. She stared the camera down, and the result was strong and magnetic. Overall, she was as beautiful as always.

In the caption of her post, Ines also made sure to provide tags giving credit to those who collaborated to make her look fabulous.