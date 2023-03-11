Ines Trocchia has all the makings of a top model, and she proved this again recently with a social media share of her recent cover shoot.

The brunette beauty has continued to make a name for herself as she builds her resume with various photo shoots, including this most recent cover photo shoot with FHM magazine.

The recent magazine cover also expands Ines’ modeling portfolio.

In the post’s caption, alongside the fierce pictures captured by photographer Marco Castro, Ines revealed that the magazine was set to be released in Canada on March 9.

Ines admitted that the magazine’s release also helped her realize a significant dream, and she gushed about her experience further in the same paragraph.

And while it may seem that one of Ines’ dreams came true with this photo shoot, she was also racking up likes and comments on the post from adoring fans and followers she left feeling dreamy.

Ines Trocchia strikes a fierce pose in leopard print for her recent photo shoot

Ines shared a carousel post of four images from her photo shoot with FHM magazine, and she was a vision in each and every shot.

The first picture in the share was the actual cover itself. Amongst the headlines of articles that would be featured in the magazine, Ines posed in the center of the shot in a leopard print corset and black underwear.

The corset hugged Ines’ fit frame perfectly and was accessorized with black ties on either side of her tiny waist.

Ines stood with her legs apart and had both hands on her hips as she leaned forward and shot the camera a sultry stare.

Her shoulders rolled forward, and her elongated neckline was adorned with a thick gold chain.

Ines’ hair was styled in tight ringlets and parted to one side. The deep brown curls fell elegantly down her shoulders and chest.

To finish off the look, Ines’ makeup was bold, with black winged eyeliner and a bright red lip that complemented her olive complexion.

The remainder of the photos in the carousel share were full-body shots that made Ines’ pointy-toed black pumps visible.

“Out now in Canada my new cover for @fhmagram . Thank you so much @paulheyman to make dreams came true 💫💫Ph @marcocastrophoto Mua & hair @beautybychantalp @oa_beauty_group,” she wrote in the caption.

Ines promotes Fashion Nova in tiny denim Daisy Dukes for a ’90s vibe

Ines’ modeling career is consistently on the rise, and it seems that her social media presence is keeping pace.

Ines currently has an impressive following of 1.6 million followers on Instagram, many of whom love to keep up with the model and her various partnerships.

One brand Ines can often be found working alongside is fast-fashion giant Fashion Nova.

The brand works with many social media influencers and celebrities of various statuses to help spread its name and grow its brand.

According to Fashion Nova’s website, its mission is to work “around-the-clock to bring you the world’s hottest styles.”

Speaking of hot styles, in an October 2022 post to Instagram, Ines partnered with Fashion Nova to promote their clothing.

The sizzling outfit of choice featured a pair of tiny denim micro-shorts with a button fly. Ines paired the shorts with a light pink graphic crop top that read, “90’s Baby.”

Ines slayed the snaps as she posed in front of a white vehicle and let her dark brown hair blow with the breeze.