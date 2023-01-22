Ines Trocchia was all smiles in a black lace gown.

The black lace gown was strapless, perfectly hugged her hourglass figure, and frayed out toward the ends. The see-through nature of the lace allowed the camera to capture her glowing skin underneath.

Ines posed by holding black fabric high above her head as she sauntered toward the camera. She tilted her head to the sky and flashed a brilliant smile.

Her smile would be sure to melt anyone’s heart. She closed her eyes so that the sun wouldn’t hurt them.

Ines left her gorgeous brown locks loose, and they effortlessly fell into a mane around her. Her makeup was subtle, with dark lashes, defined brows, and glossy lips.

The model accessorized her look with a silver cross necklace and shiny silver earrings.

Ines Trocchia was glowing in black lace. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Ines Trocchia is the cover girl for L’Officiel Arabia

Ines works hard in her modeling career, and she recently was on the cover of L’Officiel Arabia.

The fashion model was breathtaking in a dress that featured tan and black animal print and a bit of bright purple thrown in to spice things up. The flowing dress featured one short sleeve, one spaghetti sleeve, and a plunging V-neckline that highlighted her amazing figure.

Her look was accessorized with a thick gold chain necklace that held a large pendant of a sun and a tiger at the end. This was paired with a pearl necklace that rested just below the chain, and she also sported two gold rings.

Her makeup was stunning, with dark pink lips, rosy cheeks, black eyeliner, dark lashes, and defined brows. Her bronze contour paired perfectly with her shimmery gold eyeshadow.

Ines made sure to credit the people who collaborated to create this memorable look. L’Officiel was certainly lucky to have her grace the cover of the amazing magazine.

Ines Trocchia rides horseback in a black bikini

Ines works hard at modeling, but she also takes time for exciting adventures. She was stunning as she sat on horseback in a shiny black bikini.

The cover girl seemed totally at ease on top of the horse, and she was gorgeous in the process. Her black bikini accentuated her incredible physique, and she placed a black fringe skirt over the bottoms.

Her hair was wild and free, in the best way possible, and flowed over her shoulders in a beautiful cascade. Her makeup was minimal, with rosy cheeks and pink lips.

Ines included in her caption, “And i know you heard about me .”