Ines Trocchia looked sensational in a tiny bikini as she enjoyed a vacation in Tulum, Mexico.

The stunning model shared selfies from her luxurious holiday retreat that featured carved-out wood furniture.

The beauty appeared to be embracing her natural look in the photos which she took makeup free.

In the first snap, Ines posed with her fingers on her chest in a brown triangle bikini that featured white beads.

Her physique appeared toned and proportionate, with her abs showing definition.

In the second snap, Ines played with her hair in the sting bikini, giving a different view of her vacation spot.

Ines Trocchia stuns in a seflie on her Instagram Story. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

She shared the photos on her Instagram Story with her 1.6 million followers.

Ines Trocchia embraces her natural looks in sizzling selfies. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Ines Trocchia poses on the cover of FHM

Ines’s career continues to flourish, and in a recent photo shoot, she looked sensational on the cover of FHM.

She shared some photos from the magazine spread and added in the caption, “Out now in Canada my new cover for @fhmagram. Thank you so much @paulheyman to make dreams came true 💫💫.”

In the first snap, she posed with her hands on her hips while gazing into the camera and wearing a leopard-print corset.

The outfit featured a belt strap on the waist and a gold pendant, and she wore a thong to complete the look.

In the second snap, Ines, who accessorized the look with a ring and gold necklace, put her long legs on a chair for a sizzling pose.

She had her back to the camera in the third snap and her hands on the back of her head for the final slide.

Ines Trocchia opens up about her skincare routine

Ines gave some insight into her skincare routine in an interview with Women Fitness after admitting that she doesn’t follow a particular diet.

She opened up about how she supplements her eating habits to boost her skin and hair health.

“Every day, I take vitamins for my hair, skin, and nails. Those vitamins are called maximum support by Perfectil,” she said, continuing:

“In addition, for my skin, I use a natural moisturizer and an eyes contour cream that I apply every night. On top of that, every 20 days or so, I use an anti-age mask. For my hair, on top of the vitamin, I try to dry my hair naturally prior to a shooting.”

The Italian model’s skincare routine is working, as she has flawless skin and a toned physique.