Ines Trocchia posed in a stylish swimsuit for a beach photoshoot.

The Italian model’s physique looked flawless in the skimpy string bikini, bedazzled with multicolored beads on her bottoms and top.

The swimsuit featured prominent strings around her hips and a circular metallic link above the chest.

In the photo, Ines gazed into the camera as she posed with her hands by her sides.

She accessorized the look with a bead bracelet that complimented the bikini and a gold ring.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The model shared the photo with her 1.6 million Instagram followers on her Instagram Story but did not reveal the brand of the chic swimsuit.

Ines Trocchia looked stunning for a swimsuit photoshoot on a beach. Pic credit: @innestrocchia/Instagram

Ines Troccihia stuns on the cover of L’Officiel Arabia

Ines stunned in a Roberto Cavalli gown on the cover of L’Officiel Arabia last month.

The Italian beauty was styled by Marika Sorichetti for the cover shoot and wore a plunging leopard print gown that fitted her slender figure.

In the first snap she shared on Instagram, she gazed into the camera and posed with her right hand on her head and her arm in front of her waist.

She had her complete glam look done by makeup artist Marta Hiris, who gave Ines dark eyeliner and red lipstick.

The photoshoot took place in Dubai, and she accessorized the dress with a large gold necklace.

Ines closed her eyes in the second photo, and the dress and her long brunette hair blew in the wind.

Ines Trocchia opens up about her diet and fitness routine

Ines talked to Women Fitness about her lifestyle as a model and how she stays in shape.

When asked about her fitness routine, the Italian bombshell said that she works out in gyms and keeps a strict fitness routine.

When the gyms closed during the pandemic, she performed 30-minute bodyweight workouts focusing on her glutes and legs.

She told the outlet that she enjoys HIIT workouts and tries to get her steps in with a lot of walking.

Ines opened up about her eating habits and said, “I don’t follow any special diet, I must confess that I love good food, I just focus on eating the right quantity, vary my alimentation and drink a lot of water.”

However, she told the outlet that she goes on a diet for several days before a photoshoot. She opts for a clean diet of fish and vegetables to get photo ready.

She supplements her diet with daily vitamins and minerals to make up for her eating habits. Her daily supplements also help keep her hair, nails, and skin healthy.