Ines Trocchia looked incredible in a black bikini. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Ines Trocchia was a thirst-quenching sight as she saddled up in a landscape of sand wearing nothing but a skimpy black bikini.

The 27-year-old Italian model sizzled on the back of a horse, with her dark tresses cascading in the warm breeze and her smoldering gaze going straight through the camera lens.

Ines’ super-sculpted physique looked out of this world in a glossy black leather bikini that featured floss-thin straps settled high on her hips.

The revealing number unveiled a tantalizing portion of her sun-kissed skin while highlighting her toned body, mostly those chiseled abs!

She added a barely-there leather belt with fringe that danced in the desert wind and fell between her legs to the saddle below.

It didn’t appear that Ines was wearing any makeup, allowing her natural beauty to speak for itself. Although Ines deleted the photo, Monsters and Critics obtained a screenshot while it was still online.

She tagged the photographer and clothing designer in the caption, writing, “Dark energy 🌪.”

Ines Trocchia posed as a ‘bond girl’ in see-through black bodysuit

As if Ines could get any hotter, she turned the heat up to a million in a sheer black bodysuit with jaw-dropping cutouts by SHEIN.

The stunning social media influencer rocked a teeny-tiny black bikini under the see-through ensemble, showing off her peachy behind and enviable curves.

Ines’ long locks were slicked down her back, and she accessorized with a pair of chic black sunglasses.

She called herself a “bond girl” in the caption and shared her personal discount code for 15% off.

Oh, but this wasn’t the only unbelievable SHEIN outfit Ines has been caught wearing recently.

Ines Trocchia showed off her wild side in skimpy animal print bikini for SHEIN promotion

Anyone following Ines knows she’s a proud ambassador for SHEIN, an ultra-popular clothing company committed to making fashion accessible to all.

The gorgeous covergirl regularly promotes the brand by posting eye-catching photos in their skimpiest garments and sharing a discount code with her 1.5M followers.

In September, Ines went wild in a steamy snap wearing an animal print bikini by SHEIN that left little to the imagination and highlighted her killer curves.

She captioned the share, “I’m back,” referring to the temporary break she took from social media at the end of summer.

Judging by her rock-hard physique, it’s obvious that Ines takes excellent care of herself, but she also knows that life is all about balance.

In an interview with Maxim magazine, she said of her guiltiest pleasures, “I can’t give up sweets, especially chocolate ones.”