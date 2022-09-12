Ines Trocchia sizzles in tiny string bikini for return

Ines Trocchia announces that she is back in a tiny cheetah bikini. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Ines Trocchia is perfection in a skimpy cheetah bikini as the Italian model shows off the result of her hard work at the gym.

The Italian model is no stranger to bikini pictures, to the delight of her 1.5 million Instagram followers.

The photo was a promotion for fast fashion company Shein, which she later elaborated in the caption.

Ines hit her angles in paradise and shared a photo with fans.

The model gazed at the camera with her lips parted as she offered her best pose. Ines’ had beads of water on her skin, indicating that she swam in the gorgeous waters.

Her perfect curves and toned figure showed why she has enjoyed a successful career as a swimwear model.

Ines Trocchia poses in bikini from paradise

Ines had a tropical drink in front of her with a straw and a piece of fruit sticking out of a coconut.

Behind Ines were piers and luxury cabanas overlooking crystal clear water. She sat on a comfortable-looking white beach chair made of wood.

She wore light makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. The sun kissed her bronzed skin, adding a touch of natural light to the sultry shot.

She placed her hands in front of her for support and arched her back on the chair. The wind blew Ines’ dark hair, which was in a side part and featured soft, natural waves.

She wrote in the caption, “Verified I’m back ✨ 💪🏼 15% off with my code SWE025 @sheinoffical @shein_it #SHEINbikini #SHEINbikinihaul #SHEINBikinihacks.”

Ines Trocchia shares what not to say as a pick-up line

As a gorgeous cover model, Ines has experience with pick-up lines, both good and bad. The model interviewed with Maxim, where she offered advice for potential suitors about what doesn’t work in a pick-up line.

Ines revealed, “One of the worst things a guy can do is pretend to confuse me with someone they know to get a conversation going.”

She continued, “Another bad opener I’ve heard before is, ‘You look like my ex.’ t doesn’t make me feel special when you tell me you’re looking for someone who resembles a girl you’ve already dated…”

If you plan on approaching Ines, you’d better catch her attention quickly. “Don’t be cocky or inauthentic. I like charismatic guys who notice small details. But if you don’t strike me in the first 10 minutes of conversation, you’re probably not going to impress me,” Ines advised.