Ines Trocchia stunned in a little white dress while snapping a mirror selfie. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Ines Trocchia wowed fans once again with another of her famous mirror selfies.

The stunning Italian model snapped a pic as she chilled backstage in a skimpy white minidress.

Her dress was feminine and pretty with a lace overlay covering the top section of the garment, which showed off the model’s curves as it plunged into a low scooped neckline. A pretty pink bow added a girly pop of color in the center.

The sheer fabric hung on her slender frame, flowing down into a frilly hem at the bottom. Another frill was attached just above this, creating a tiered effect on the white dress.

Some white bottoms were just visible through the sheer fabric in the snap, which she posted from a room filled with classy black & white wall prints in New York City.

Her long brunette locks were pushed to one side and fell naturally in an unfussy wave. She donned minimal makeup and her complexion looked flawless as sunlight from a window out of shot washed over her beautiful face.

Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

She shared another snap via Instagram Stories, from a further distance away from the mirror, this time holding her iPhone directly in front of her face so that her body was the star of the show.

She positioned her other arm by her side and snapped another photo of the feminine dress, which contrasted greatly with the industrial surroundings in the room behind her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Ines wows as she poses in Fashion Nova bikini

Ines is known for posting a string of sizzling bikini snaps to her social media, and she regularly does so in the Fashion Nova brand.

She is the perfect model to show off the skimpy two-piece looks from the brand, and she proved that recently in a daring bikini which was covered in a cute butterfly print.

The bikini fabric was a peach shade and featured butterflies of various colors. The swimwear top was fastened by strings in a halterneck style which attached to triangular fabric to cover the stunning Italian’s famous curves.

The bottoms were only a tiny piece of fabric with string ties that fastened high on the model’s hips.

Tagging herself at Big Bear Lake, California, her body looked incredible in the barely-there swimwear, which she showed off in the jaw-dropping mirror selfie.

Ines Trocchia stuns in all-white as she poses for Shein

Ines also does regular work for fashion company Shein, and she recently showed off a stunning all-white look to promote the brand.

Rocking a skimpy white bikini, Ines showed off her incredible model physique in the snap which was shared with her 1.5 million Instagram followers.

She overlayed the bikini with a white fabric cover-up, which had a deep plunging neckline which enhanced the model’s curves in the outfit.

Her bikini bottoms plunged into a deep v-shape from above her hips and were visible through the sheer long-sleeved minidress.

A sun lounger was pictured behind her, and she certainly looked beach ready in the all-white ensemble.

Fans went wild for the look, leaving over 38k likes on the stunning picture.

In her caption she wrote, “I’d wish you the best.. but i am the best 👑.”