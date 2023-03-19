Ines Trocchia is back on the cover of yet another magazine as the stunning Italian model graces the cover of Marie Claire Ukraine.

The gorgeous brunette has been hard at work building her modeling reputation and resume.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Ines recently modeled for the cover of another publication, where she stunned in a leopard print corset top.

Images from that photo spread found Ines in gorgeous and fierce lingerie.

However, in her newest cover shoot, Ines swapped out her lingerie for an all-glam look that featured the 28-year-old in a plunging black gown.

Ines credited the couture clothing brand Philipp Plein for providing her bold fashion choice.

Ines Trocchia is a vision in a black gown as she poses for the cover of Marie Claire Ukraine

Taking to her Instagram, Ines shared a carousel post containing four separate shots from her photo shoot with Lorenzo Taliani for Marie Claire Ukraine.

In the first dazzling shot, Ines modeled alongside male model Levi Conely who stood behind her. The two models melded well together as Levi held a hand on Ines’ hip while she raised her arms to wrap them around his neck.

Although they looked fantastic in the shot, it was clearly Ines who stole the spotlight.

In addition to her gorgeous raven-colored hair, Ines wore a black gown that featured a plunging neckline, tasteful cutouts around her ribs, and a thigh-high slit that provided the perfect peek at her toned legs.

The second picture from the post found Ines posing solo and swapping out her elegant evening gown for a more edgy look. Her hair was pulled up into a messy bun on top of her head, with random wisps pulled out to give off a more disheveled look.

She was then styled in a black leather jacket, leather shorts, and knee-high pointy-toed boots with leopard print soles.

In the third shot, Ines was back in the elegant evening gown, though this snap provided a better and nearly full-bodied look at the ensemble.

Ines mirrored her first snap by bringing her hands up behind her head again and popping a hip while shooting a sultry gaze at the camera.

The final piece of the four-part share saw Ines back in the arms of her model partner. For this picture, she sported the all-leather look again and draped an arm over Levi’s shoulders while sitting on his lap.

Ines credited her entire styling team in the post’s caption.

Ines is ‘magic’ for a recent bikini promotional post for Shein

In addition to her impressive modeling shoots that take her around the globe, Ines also partners with fashion brands since she has such a solid online following.

On Instagram alone, Ines boasts 1.6 million followers. With such an impressive following and reach, several brands are interested in working with the natural beauty.

One particular brand that Ines continually works with is the fast fashion brand Shein. According to the company’s official website, it desires to make “the beauty of fashion accessible to all.”

The company’s website also explains they use “on-demand manufacturing technology to connect suppliers to our agile supply chain, reducing inventory waste and enabling us to deliver a variety of affordable products to customers around the world.”

In a December 2022 post to Instagram, Ines shared a sponsored post from Shein where she sizzled in a metallic teal bikini.

The three-part share showed Ines in a variety of poses, including a smoldering shot from a balcony.

“It’s just magic 🪄 15% off with my code Q6inestrocchia @sheinofficial @shein_it #SHEINbikini #SHEINbikinihaul #SHEINBikinihacks,” she captioned the post.