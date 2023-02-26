Ines Trocchia graced Milan Fashion Week with her utmost style and amazing modeling skills.

As evidenced by the text over the image she posted to her Instagram Story, the model was styled by Jennifer Fein.

She donned pieces by Collini Milano as well as custom pieces by Jennifer.

Ines sported a tight-fitting dress that featured a sleek, nude-colored bodice and a black skirt.

The skirt of the dress included a slight slit and complemented Ines’ long model legs.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The online star paired the dress with knee-high black boots.

Ines Trocchia struck a pose for Milan Fashion Week. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Ines’ outfit was topped off with a shiny trenchcoat with gold and silver hues that draped past her knees and stole the show.

The influencer’s dark hair with auburn tones was parted in the middle and fell effortlessly behind her back in a luscious waterfall.

Her makeup was understated and beautiful, with pink lips and radiant skin.

The fashion model’s overall look was glamorous, trendy, and full of supermodel confidence.

Jennifer Fein posted a video to her Instagram page that included a full view of the incredible ensemble.

Ines Trocchia models for Fashion Nova

Ines has partnered with big-name brands due to her success and growing name in the modeling world. She recently posted a stunning video to promote Fashion Nova.

The brunette beauty rocked a little black swimsuit that she paired with a cream sweater, although this sweater was pushed up so that the camera could capture the entirety of the swimsuit.

She stood in front of a gorgeous mountain view, and Ines wrote in her caption, “Falling in love for this place ❤️.” She went on to tag Fashion Nova.

Fashion Nova is a fast fashion company that sells a variety of clothing types, including the choices that Ines modeled.

The brand was likely happy with Ines’ promotion, as it earned over 72,000 likes and was flooded with comments.

Ines Trocchia was featured in Time Square

Ines’ success is only growing more, and her name and picture were even featured on a digital billboard in Time Square.

The Italian model looked absolutely radiant under red lighting that paired perfectly with the red look she donned. Her name was prominent on the billboard as well as “STYLE CRUZE.”

Ines posed in front of the billboard while holding an adorable dog in her arms. She seemed excited to stand in front of her picture, and she should be, as it’s a huge accomplishment.

Ines captioned her post, “Time square baby ❤️.”