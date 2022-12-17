Ines Trocchia showed off a washboard stomach in a mirror selfie shared with fans. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Ines Trocchia was back once again to engage with her fans, asking them to guess her next travel stop.

The Italian beauty regularly asks fans their opinions and advice, making use of polls and question-and-answer features on her socials.

Ines has built up quite an army of followers due to her ability to engage with her fan community, as well as her sizzling bikini and lingerie snaps.

She shared a mirror selfie that showcased her sensational figure as she posed in a blue crop top with a plunging scoop neckline.

The model offset the tight top with a pair of slouchy sweatpants to create a comfortable yet fashionable ensemble.

Ines showed off her sculpted body in the outfit as her top fit tight against her body, with the cropped length showing off her washboard stomach.

Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

The pants featured a stretchy elastic waistband which Ines fastened in the center with string ties.

Ines accessorized the baby blue outfit with an oversized pair of visor sunglasses and added a dramatic pop of color by teaming a red Prada purse with the look.

Her long brunette locks held a natural wave and grazed her shoulder in the candid snap, shared via Instagram Stories.

Ines Trocchia in triangle bikini for Shein partnership

Winter was a distant thought for Ines as she modeled a shiny black string bikini in partnership with fashion giant Shein.

The Chinese fashion company was launched in 2008 and is popular with clothing lovers who want fashionable pieces at an affordable price.

The brand collaborates with only the best influencers, so it’s no surprise Ines is one of their popular choices.

The Italian beauty donned a black patent bikini for the brand, posing on horseback against a breathtaking desert backdrop.

The triangle top shone in the blazing sunlight, drawing attention to the model’s sensational figure.

She wore a matching patent bottom, with the high-leg sides placed high on her hips, peeking through from underneath the black fringe coverup skirt she was wearing on top.

Ines chose a popular lyric from Blank Space, a track by singing superstar Taylor Swift for her caption, writing, “..And i know you heard about me 💫 .”

Ines Trocchia talks fitness, diet, and beauty secrets

One might wonder how a top model like Ines keeps herself in shape, and the Italian revealed in an interview with Woman Fitness last year exactly how she does so.

She explained that it’s important to follow a strict workout routine even when gyms were closed during the Covid pandemic. Ines revealed that she partakes in a 30-minute full-body workout every day, focussing on abs and legs.

The model also expressed her love for high-intensity interval training, saying, “I also love HIIT and I try to walk as much as possible (which I recommend during a pandemic!)”

When asked about her diet, she said, “I don’t follow any special diet, I must confess that I love good food, I just focus on eating the right quantity, vary my alimentation and drink a lot of water.”

The stunning 27-year-old explained that she only follows a strict diet a few days before a photoshoot, eating healthy foods such as fish and vegetables to keep herself lean.

Ines shared her beauty secrets, crediting a healthy diet and supplements for her healthy skin, hair, and nails.

A natural moisturizer and an eye contour cream are her must-haves for each night, and she explained she will apply an anti-aging mask every 20 days or so.