Ines Trocchia looked amazing during a workout. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Italian fashion model Ines Trocchia sent hearts racing with a recent workout photo showing off her ultra-toned physique, but what else is new?

Known for her steamy shares, the brunette bombshell lived up to her reputation in a plunging sports bra and black bikini bottoms.

Her bronze skin was dripping with sweat following what was surely an intense workout as the barely-there top flattered her figure and surely made fans swoon.

Oh, and while it would be easy to spend an entire day (or more!) talking about her chiseled abs, there simply aren’t words great enough to sing their praises.

Ines wore her dark locks down with a deep side part and kept her makeup light.

She engaged with her 1.5M followers by adding a poll to the share, reading, “how often do you go to the gym ⛹️‍♂️?”

Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Ines Trocchia enjoyed a picnic in revealing lingerie set for SHEIN partnership

Ines looked fabulous in a skimpy lavender lingerie set to promote SHEIN, a worldwide fashion retailer dedicated to making fashion accessible.

As an ambassador for the global brand, it’s not uncommon to see the 27-year-old showstopper modeling their garments and sharing her personal discount code.

Of course, it’s not exactly expected to see someone enjoying a picnic in nothing but a bra and panties, but Ines somehow managed to make it look effortless and natural.

Masterfully applied cat-eye makeup drew attention to her captivating brown eyes, and she added a slick of nude color to her lips.

She captioned the share with a simple word, “Romantic 🌸.”

Ines Trocchia showed off her sculpted physique in figure-flattering corset

Ines ditched the pants in favor of a shiny white corset for a recent photo shoot with Colombian photographer PERAZNA.

The scandalous ensemble featured shimmering gold accents and supportive ribbing to highlight the stunning social media influencer’s fit frame.

A pair of sexy white panties covered her bottom half, and she completed the look with a classy gold necklace.

Her hair looked fresh out of the salon in vivacious curls, and she added a cheeky caption to the share, saying, “You can’t play a player.”

There’s simply no denying that Ines’ physique is more than enough to make most people swoon, but that’s not what she believes is her real superpower.

During an interview with Maxim magazine, she explained, “The most powerful weapon of seduction is ‘the glance.’ I believe that nothing more than a glance can convey interest.”