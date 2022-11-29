Ines Trocchia sizzled during a desert photo shoot. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Ines Trocchia looked like a tall drink of water on a scorching day in the desert yesterday, showing off her sculpted physique in a skimpy black bikini.

The 27-year-old Italian showstopper looked incredible as she threw her dark tresses back in the warm breeze, her eyes closed in a sort of calm satisfaction.

Ines’ fit body looked unbelievable in a shiny black leather bikini top and a matching bottom with ultra-thin side straps perched high on her hips.

The high-rise bikini bottoms accentuated the length of her toned legs and subtly drew the eye up toward her chiseled abs.

She added a cheeky bit of coverage with a leather fringe belt that moved with the desert wind, offering sneaky glimpses of her fabulous figure.

Oh, but Ines wasn’t the only one showing off their curves for the photo shoot, as the camel behind her threatened to steal the spotlight! Okay, not really, but it was rocking a gorgeous, brightly-colored wool saddle.

Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Ines Trocchia posed in thigh-skimming shorts for Fashion Nova partnership

With so many ensembles scattered about her Instagram page, it should be no surprise that Ines is a brand ambassador for the American retail company Fashion Nova.

Known for its abundantly sexy garments, the clothing brand claims to be at the forefront of fashion trends.

Last month, the social media influencer modeled a pair of thigh-skimming denim shorts and a blush pink crop top in front of a vintage car.

The jaw-dropping bottoms beautifully highlighted Ines’ long, tan legs, while the top unveiled her sculpted abs.

She called out the writing on her shirt in the caption, which read “90’s baby.”

Ines Trocchia showed off her toned physique in white corset with gold accents

Ines left her pants at home for a recent photo shoot with Colombian photographer PERAZNA.

The striking covergirl looked out of this world in a tight white corset with delicate gold buttons and supportive wiring.

She wore nothing more than skimpy white panties on her bottom half and accessorized the look with a chic gold necklace.

Oh my gosh, and her hair was a vision of salon-style perfection with massive, bouncy curls cascading off to one side.

“You can’t play a player 😏,” she quipped in the caption.

While Ines looks stunning in everything she puts on, she told Maxim magazine, “I feel sexiest in my favorite clothes…or when I’m not wearing anything at all.”