While some people enjoy breakfast in bed, Ines Trocchia took things to the next level with a delectable breakfast in the pool.

It seems that Ines has been everywhere in recent weeks.

March was particularly busy for Ines, who snagged the covers for Marie Claire Ukraine and FHM Canada, respectively.

Before wrapping up the jam-packed month, Ines took to Instagram with a collaborative effort.

The Italian beauty and fellow model Melinda London struck poses in matching swimsuits with a spread filled with treats.

The social media post, shared jointly with Melinda’s IG, was the perfect way to start a Tuesday.

Ines Trocchia and Melinda London enjoy breakfast in paradise

Ines and Melinda delivered undeniable mermaid vibes as they ascended from the water with ethereal energy.

The ladies wore matching black swimsuits and looked into each other’s eyes.

The brunette beauties created a stunning visual as the juxtaposition of the models produced a mirror-like effect.

There were differences between the two models, however. Ines held a piece of toast close to her mouth, revealing a fabulous red manicure that was extra glossy. She wore a supportive bikini top and matching high-cut bottoms.

Meanwhile, Melinda stayed hydrated with a coffee-like beverage, showing gold chrome nails. She rocked a double-strap bikini top and stringy bottoms.

A caption accompanying the share read, “Your dream breakfast 😌.”

Ines appears comfortable wearing swimwear, and she certainly does it well enough to use her talents and big-name endorsements to carve out an influencing career alongside her modeling gigs.

Ines Trocchia promotes SHEIN

In December, Ines capitalized on her social media popularity with a post for fast fashion retailer SHEIN.

The Chinese company, which launched in 2008, has become popular with Generation Z thanks to its clever marketing strategies and the utilization of social media as a promotional vehicle.

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, in 2022, SHEIN nearly closed the gap with Zara and H&M, netting a staggering $24 billion in sales.

One such model who has undoubtedly helped the brand’s world domination has been Ines.

The Italian model shared a three-part post on Instagram with a lavish Marrakesh resort as the beautiful backdrop.

Ines posed as she wore the SHEIN Faux Pearl Decor Micro Triangle Bikini Swimsuit in a vibrant blue teal color. The two-piece, which features a polyester and elastane blend, retails for an incredible $11.

As fans could see in the images, the hip detailing included a unique feature with gold ring hardware and pearls on each side.

Although Ines promoted SHEIN in December, the bikini she rocked may still be purchased on the company’s website.