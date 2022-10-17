Ines Trocchia looked gorgeous on a balcony as she served as a potentially dangerous distraction. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Ines Trocchia showed off her fabulous physique in sheer lingerie as she posed on a balcony overlooking traffic.

The Italian native took to her Instagram, where she posted the look on her IG Stories.

Ines wore a sheer-blue lingerie set as she posed against a railing several stories high in the sky.

She challenged her 1.5 million followers to guess where she was and provided a text box for fans’ answers.

She typed in black text over a white box, “Where is the place?”

Ines blurred out the background, taking away any distinguishable clues as to where she was. However, it was clear from the traffic and tall buildings that the photo was not from her native town, a small village outside of Naples.

Ines wore a sheer blue bra with dark seams and underwire. She paired the bra with matching underwear featuring a high-cut and cheeky back.

Ines Trocchia stuns on balcony wearing lingerie

Ines arched her back as she grabbed the balcony railing and tilted her head back.

She looked at the camera and gazed into the lens as she struck her best model pose.

Her lengthy brown mane featured loose waves as her thick hair cascaded behind her, past her waist.

Ines paired the blue lingerie with tan heels featuring a strappy style that wrapped around her legs.

Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

The Italian native and self-proclaimed natural beauty has graced the cover of many magazines, including Maxim and GQ. Judging from Ines’ latest social media share, it is not hard to see how she gained cover-girl status.

Ines Trocchia talks bad pick-up lines

She spoke to Maxim about pick-up lines, and as a gorgeous girl, she has heard her share of bad ones.

Ines offered help to prospective men and told them what not to say to get her attention. She shared some of the worst pick-up lines she heard and encouraged men to be original in their approach.

Ines said, “One of the worst things a guy can do is pretend to confuse me with someone they know to get a conversation going.”

According to Ines, starting a potential relationship with a lie was not a good idea.

She continued, “Another bad opener I’ve heard before is, ‘You look like my ex.’ It doesn’t make me feel special when you tell me you’re looking for someone who resembles a girl you’ve already dated.”

When a girl as gorgeous as Ines talks about bad pick-up lines, fans may want to listen because she has experience.