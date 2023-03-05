Model Ines Trocchia was stunning as she modeled a tiny bikini for a recent photo shoot.

The Italian-born beauty is well known for her fit physique and striking looks, which have helped her book numerous modeling gigs over the years.

Ines can often be seen sizzling in various two-piece bikinis and lingerie sets, and she isn’t afraid to strike a pose in some seriously bold attire.

During a recent modeling job, Ines found herself in yet another itty bitty bikini, and naturally, she was gorgeous in the swimwear.

The modeling job comes nearly a month after Ines shared a video clip of herself enjoying a stunning all-black bra and underwear set, which she paired with an ultra-cropped cream sweater.

The fun difference between the posts is that while Ines posed amongst the mountains in her cropped sweater, her more recent bikini look found her surrounded by sun and sea in a warmer climate.

Ines Troccia channels her inner cover model for a recent bikini photo shoot

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ines shared a shot from her photo shoot with Caprimare Beachwear.

The story featured a still from the swimwear brand’s official Instagram page, where they first uploaded the share.

In the shot, Ines posed elegantly within the archway of a seaside balcony. The bright white of the archway was accentuated by a sky-blue-colored gate affixed to the arch’s side.

Ines leaned herself against the archway with one hip popped to the opposite side, which helped to elongate her already slender frame.

The brunette beauty softly draped one arm over the top of her head while holding her gaze to the ground.

Ines Trocchia is a vision as she models for Caprimare Beachwear. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Ines’ curves were complemented by the two-piece bikini and matching coverup. The bikini top featured a myriad of brightly colored patterns, including various squares of color paired with black and white polka dots in different sizes.

Though the bottoms weren’t in the same pattern as the top and coverup, the shade of blue was a well-paired finishing touch to avoid a pattern overload.

Ines’ hair was pulled away from her face, though a layered piece managed to fall out of the updo and around her face.

With the stunning shot, the brand announced it was preparing to drop a new collection.

“New collection with @inestrocchia is coming soon 😍,” they wrote.

Ines is a brand ambassador for the fast fashion company Fashion Nova

While Ines continues to build her reputation and resume as a model, she has also amassed an impressive following on social media.

With her Instagram follower count currently sitting at an impressive 1.6 million, Ines is the perfect influencer for trendy fashion brands to work with.

One particular brand that took notice of Ines’ social media reach is the fast fashion brand, Fashion Nova.

According to the brand’s website, they aim to be “unapologetically sexy” and are “obsessed with being the forefront of fashion.”

In addition to her mountain range post for the brand, Ines has also shared other uploads of support for Fashion Nova.

In a separate post from April 2022, Ines shared another daring look with her fans and followers as she struck a pose on the beach in a tiny crocheted bikini.

“It only takes a moment to fall in love 💫 @FashionNova ✨💥, ” she captioned the post.