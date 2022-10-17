Ines Trocchia proves blue is her color with latest swimsuit pic

Model Ines Trocchia shows off her figure in a soaking swimsuit. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Ines Trocchia was stunning in a soaking dark blue swimsuit.

The swimsuit was a one-piece and backless and featured high hips that showed off more of her figure. The dark blue of the swimsuit complemented her complexion and was reminiscent of the dark blue ocean waters.

Ines’ hair was as wet as her swimsuit, and she wore her tresses down and hanging over one of her shoulders. Her makeup was beautiful yet understated, with rosy cheeks and soft eyeliner highlighting her lovely features.

The fashion model had perfect glowing skin accentuated further by the beads of water clinging to her body. Her figure was incredible, with toned legs and arms, and the style of the swimsuit complimented her shape.

Ines’ environment seemed like a perfect escape for some relaxation in nature. She basked under the sun and was surrounded by soft white sands that blurred in the background of the photo.

The 27-year-old star’s overall look was beautiful, glowing, and ready for fun in the sun.

Ines Trocchia stuns in a blue swimsuit. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Ines Trocchia models sizzling swimwear for SHEIN

Ines’s talent and successful career have led her to model for big companies like SHEIN.

Ines posted a gorgeous Maldives photo featuring herself in crystal clear blue waters in a tiny white and blue bikini. The fabric of the bikini was white, and the straps were dark blue.

The style of the bikini showed off her incredible figure, with toned abs and long, lean legs. The model accessorized with a simple silver chain necklace, and her hair was soaking wet from her dip in the water.

Ines captioned her post, “Emerging from the shore,” and then went on to give her fans a discount code for SHEIN products.

Ines Trocchia travels in bikinis

Ines travels often for her career and for leisure, and she posts stunning bikini photos of herself during her travels. The fashion model posted a beautiful bikini mirror selfie and tagged the post in Big Bear Lake, California.

The bikini was light pink, which brought out Ines’ amazing complexion and her rosy cheeks. It featured a pattern of various butterflies, and the bikini style allowed the camera to capture her curves and incredibly toned physique.

The post received well over 44,000 likes and hundreds of praise-worthy comments from followers.