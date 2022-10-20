Ines Trocchia blue workout gear
Ines Trocchia is stunning as she rocks some gorgeous blue workout gear. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Italian model Ines Trocchia was back posing in some gorgeous workout gear this morning, and she took the opportunity to ask her many fans about their age.

The model looked out of this world incredible as she posed for a snap in some workout gear. She showed off her model physique in a gorgeous two-piece skintight blue outfit.

Ines left little to the imagination as she stood with a massive big grin on her face and allowed her long brunette locks to flow down over her shoulders.

For the Instagram Story shot, Ines was standing in front of a rather elegant-looking doorway with a fancy-looking column and black railing. Unfortunately, the Italian didn’t tag in her location, so it’s not clear if she was heading to or from the gym or taking part in a photoshoot.

Ines Trocchia poses in workout gear as she asks fans how old they are


Ines also wanted a bit of info from her legion of fans. She asked, “how old are you” and laid out four possible categories: under 18, between 18 and 25, 25 to 35, or over 35.

Perhaps, as an incentive, she added, “I love you all,” with a red heart emoji.

Ines Trocchia in workout gear
Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Ines Trocchia had another breathtaking pic of her workout outfit

Ines had posted a second picture a short time earlier. In this shot, Ines hadn’t changed position or outfit, but fans could get a better look at her oversized handbag.

She’d also put on a pair of sunglasses and was frowning instead of smiling.

Ines Trocchia in blue workout clothes
Pic credit: @Inestrocchia/Instagram

Ines Trocchia likes to ask questions of her fans

The self-described 100% natural model is no stranger to donning workout gear, and she also likes to ask questions of her fans.

Earlier this month, Ines took to her Instagram Story with a shot of herself in a sporty busty crop top while grasping a 2.5kg dumbbell to her chest.

On that occasion, she asked her fans, “Which is your favorite exercise when you’re training?”

This morning, not long after Ines had posted the shots of her blue workout gear, she was back on her Instagram Story to thank her fans for their support.

The Italian model uploaded a selfie of herself sticking her tongue out and winking dramatically at the camera. She told her fans, “thank you for supporting me always,” and she left a little heart emoji.

Ines Trocchia winks on IG Story
Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Fans of Ines can always rely on her appreciation of their support.

