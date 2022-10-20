Ines also wanted a bit of info from her legion of fans. She asked, “how old are you” and laid out four possible categories: under 18, between 18 and 25, 25 to 35, or over 35.

Perhaps, as an incentive, she added, “I love you all,” with a red heart emoji.

Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Ines Trocchia had another breathtaking pic of her workout outfit

Ines had posted a second picture a short time earlier. In this shot, Ines hadn’t changed position or outfit, but fans could get a better look at her oversized handbag.

She’d also put on a pair of sunglasses and was frowning instead of smiling.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @Inestrocchia/Instagram

Ines Trocchia likes to ask questions of her fans

The self-described 100% natural model is no stranger to donning workout gear, and she also likes to ask questions of her fans.

Earlier this month, Ines took to her Instagram Story with a shot of herself in a sporty busty crop top while grasping a 2.5kg dumbbell to her chest.

On that occasion, she asked her fans, “Which is your favorite exercise when you’re training?”

This morning, not long after Ines had posted the shots of her blue workout gear, she was back on her Instagram Story to thank her fans for their support.

The Italian model uploaded a selfie of herself sticking her tongue out and winking dramatically at the camera. She told her fans, “thank you for supporting me always,” and she left a little heart emoji.

Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Fans of Ines can always rely on her appreciation of their support.