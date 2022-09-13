Ines Trocchia is perfection in busty black lace corset

Italian model Ines Trocchia is a proud natural beauty, but she also can wow in a red lip. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Italian model Ines Trocchia blessed her fans with a new pin-up look as she teased a recent shoot on her social media.

The Italian beauty posted to her Instagram Stories and offered a glammed-up look, a slight departure from her natural look.

Although public comments are not visible on IG Stories, her 1.5 million followers likely appreciated the elegant share.

Ines took a break from her beachy photoshoots for Fashion Nova and Shein to give an intimate look at her day-to-day life as a model.

She went into selfie mode and got up close and personal with fans.

Ines sported curls in her dark brown hair as she prepared for her latest shoot.

Ines Trocchia in black lace channels pin-up girl

Ines wore a black strapless corset with lace detailing. She sported a layered pearl necklace with Chanel emblems hanging.

The Maxim model rocked bright red lipstick on her plump pout and smiled slightly. She wore light brown eye shadow and winged eyeliner.

Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Ines posed inside with light green walls and wooden ceilings visible in the background, a far cry from her usual tropical shots.

Ines Trocchia talks about her diet and fitness regime

There is no question that the self-proclaimed natural beauty Ines is genetically blessed. But what is Ines’ diet like, and does she exercise?

The Italian native revealed to Women Fitness that she loves food and does not follow a strict diet. However, when she has a photo shoot, she will pay attention to what she eats in the days leading up to the shoot.

Ines revealed, “I don’t follow any special diet; I must confess that I love good food. I just focus on eating the right quantity, vary my alimentation, and drink a lot of water. The only diet I have is before a shooting. The few days before, I try to eat as healthy as possible with a focus on fish and vegetables.”

Italy was especially hard-hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Ines felt the stress of lockdown restrictions along with the rest of her country. However, the beauty learned to adapt without the use of a gym available to her.

She shared, “Even though gyms are closed (again!), it is important to keep a strict workout routine. Mine is a 30 minutes bodywork every day, focusing on legs and abs. I also love HIIT, and I try to walk as much as possible (which I recommend during a pandemic!).”

Whatever Ines is doing is clearly working because the natural beauty is glowing and booking gigs.