Ines Trocchia is busty in bikini and see-through top

Ines Trocchia showed off her curves in a revealing outfit. Pic credit: FIA/MEGA

Ines Trocchia simply sizzled in a bikini and see-through top.

The Italian model showed off her curves in a revealing snap that she posted to Instagram.

Her top clung tightly to her figure and barely contained her as she pouted for the camera.

Ines confidently claimed in the post: “I’d wish you the best.. but i am the best 👑”

And she looked ready to relax with a sun lounger waiting for her in the background.

The saucy snap got more than 33k likes.

Bikini-clad Ines Trocchia misses summer

Monsters and Critics recently revealed Ines said she was missing summer as she posed in a skimpy red bikini.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The share saw Ines get a little silly as she smiled and stuck out her tongue while winking.

Ines held her smartphone in one hand and flashed a peace sign with the other in the animated shot.

She wore a tiny red bikini with a string top featuring thick stitching and three lines on each side. Ines paired the red top with a matching string bottom, leaving little to the imagination.

Ines’ long dark locks featured loose waves and a side part as they cascaded down her back. She posed in the bathroom for the mirror selfie, with a large hot tub, white towel, and conditioner making an appearance in the background.

Ines Trocchia sizzles in black corset

The other day Ines looked perfect in a busty black lace corset.

Ines wore a black strapless corset with lace detailing for the sizzling snap she shared with followers. She sported a layered pearl necklace with Chanel emblems hanging.

The Maxim model rocked bright red lipstick on her plump pout and smiled slightly. She wore light brown eye shadow and winged eyeliner.

Ines posed inside with light green walls and wooden ceilings visible in the background, a far cry from her usual tropical shots.

There is no question that the self-proclaimed natural beauty Ines is genetically blessed.

But what is Ines’ diet like, and does she exercise?

The Italian native revealed to Women Fitness that she loves food and does not follow a strict diet. However, when she has a photo shoot, she will pay attention to what she eats in the days leading up to the shoot.

Ines revealed, “I don’t follow any special diet; I must confess that I love good food. I just focus on eating the right quantity, vary my alimentation, and drink a lot of water. The only diet I have is before a shooting. The few days before, I try to eat as healthy as possible with a focus on fish and vegetables.”