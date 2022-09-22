Ines Trocchia in thong bikini rides horse

Ines Trocchia is wearing a black thong and riding a beautiful horse. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Ines Trocchia is taking her beauty to new heights as she poses on a majestic white horse wearing a tiny swimsuit.

The Italian model took to her Instagram Stories, where she often posts scantily-clad content.

Ines’ 1.5 million followers are regularly treated to half-dressed shots of the model as she strikes poses and shows her natural beauty.

Thursday was no exception, as the Italian stunner posed on a white horse wearing a g-string bikini.

Ines shared two pictures from the equestrian-themed shoot as she showed major skill with her horse-riding abilities.

Ines mounted the animal bareback, which meant there was no saddle involved.

Ines Trocchia poses in thong bikini with gorgeous horse

Ines paired the skimpy black swimsuit with brown cowboy boots as she truly got into the spirit of the shot.

She placed her hands on the horse’s mane and turned toward the camera as she worked her angles.

Behind Ines were green pastures, fences, and lush trees.

Ines treated her fans to another photo with the horse, this time from the safety of the ground.

The horse chowed down on greenery while Ines’ petted the beautiful creature. The horse and Ines showed impressive manes; while the horse had gorgeous white hair flowing down its mane, Ines’s dark brown locks cascaded down her back.

Ines posed a question for loyal followers, asking them to choose their favorite animal between a cat, dog, horse, and rabbit. While Ines didn’t reveal her favorite animal yet, it appears she is fond of horses.

The sun’s rays kissed Ines’ bronzed skin, adding a beautiful effect to the nature-filled photo shoot.

Ines likes to stay active to keep her famous body magazine-ready. Although Ines’ doesn’t restrict her diet, she makes a point of working out to counteract any unhealthy food.

Ines Trocchia talks about her workout regimen

Ines spoke with Women Fitness in 2020 about confidence, dieting, and exercising.

She revealed, “The only diet I have is before a shooting, the few days before, I try to eat as healthy as possible with a focus on fish and vegetables. I also complement with [draining] for the liquids.”

As for working out, Ines exercises each day, focusing on her abs and legs.

Ines revealed, “It is important to keep a strict workout routine. Mine is a 30 minutes bodywork every day, focusing on legs and abs. I also love HIIT and I try to walk as much as possible (which I recommend during a pandemic!).”

Ines’ workout routine is doing wonders as the natural beauty continues to stun fans.