Ines Trocchia in swimsuit enjoys outdoor shower

Ines Trocchia smiles in her car. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Ines Trocchia is stunning as she shows off her jaw-dropping figure while enjoying an outdoor shower.

The Italian model and social media sensation has been busy on both her TikTok and her Instagram, and it was to the latter that she shared a refreshing swimsuit-clad moment last weekend.

Ines, whose career kicked off with TV presenting, is now increasing her status as an Instagram swimwear and lingerie face – she’s also upping her influencer game as she regularly shouts out brands, including Shein.

Going zen as she posed amid lush foliage and a gorgeous greenery setting, Ines soaked up spray from a shower while in a revealing cut-out red swimsuit.

The brunette showed off her tiny waist and toned legs as she took a shower, drawing attention to her chiseled abs in her high-cut one-piece.

Ines went for a low neckline but stayed classy as she let water from above drench her skin and hair. The camera also took in stone walls, red flowers near the model, and an array of plants and trees.

In a caption, Ines told her 1.5 million followers, “Dream.”

Ines Trocchia shouts out major brands

Ines had worn the same swimsuit back in August as she posed from a serene outdoor pool with a floating tray of fresh fruits and snacks.

Enjoying her spa-like moment as the camera showed an infinity pool setting and sunny terrace, Ines sat perched at the edge of the water, where she shouted out fast fashion label Fashion Nova.

The kingpin of affordable fashion is also repped by fellow Instagram swim face Veronika Rajek.

Ines Trocchia is working out hard

Ines pursued modeling from the age of 19 and has featured in Glamour, Esquire, and Maxim. The stunner tends not to talk about health and fitness on her social media, but when asked, she will oblige.

“It is important to keep a strict workout routine. Mine is a 30 minutes bodywork every day, focusing on legs and abs. I also love HIIT, and I try to walk as much as possible (which I recommend during a pandemic!),” she told Women Fitness.

She also revealed a holistic mindset, adding: “I am [sic] true believer that anything we can do naturally to improve ourselves both mentally and physically, we must do it.”

Ines’ Instagram is followed by Netflix star Bella Thorne and fellow model Cindy Prado.