Ines Trocchia in string bikini is tangled in net

Ines Trocchia in a tiny string bikini gets tangled in a purple net on the beach for fashion. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Ines Trocchia is tangled up in a purple net as she channels a mermaid, but luckily for her, it is all in the name of fashion.

The model recently expressed that she missed summer, but the season hasn’t passed yet as she gave summer vibes in a string bikini made of colorful yarn.

Fans could not publicly offer likes or comments on the Instagram Story, but many followers likely enjoyed the post.

The natural beauty shared the gorgeous pictures on her Instagram Stories for the viewing pleasure of her 1.5 million followers.

The photo shoot appeared to have a shipwreck vibe, with Ines as the beautiful mermaid.

Ines gave a new meaning to “string bikini” in the garment made of purple, yellow, green, and blue string.

Ines Trocchia stuns in a colorful string bikini at beach

Ines wore multiple necklaces, one made of seashells and another made of purple netting.

Her long dark tresses featured beachy waves and a side part as her hair blew in the ocean wind.

The bright sun kissed Ines’s bronzed skin, adding to her natural glow.

Ines carried the purple netting with both hands as she closed her eyes and kept her lips slightly parted.

The model’s fit body was visible as the swimsuit cover girl showed her money-making figure. Behind Ines were the beach, trees, and waves, all appearing with a soft focus effect.

Ines has revealed that she maintains a fitness regime to keep in shape and watches her food intake before a big shoot.

Ines Trocchia talks about diet and workout

Women Fitness spoke with Ines about her fitness regime.

The model also offered advice directly to her followers, who may look up to the famous face as a source of inspiration.

She shared, “Be who you really want be and [not] what people would like you to be. Do not be afraid of [people’s reactions], try to be the best version of yourself and be an example for others.”

The Italian native lives in the home where pasta and freshly-baked bread reign supreme. She said, “I don’t follow any special diet, I must confess that I love good food, I just focus on eating the right quantity, vary my alimentation and drink a lot of water.”

Ines does, however, work out daily to maintain her physique. She revealed that she does 30 minutes of “bodywork” daily, focusing on her abs or legs.