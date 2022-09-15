Ines Trocchia in skimpy red bikini misses summer

Model Ines Trocchia in a tiny red bikini goes into selfie mode and declares she misses the summer. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Italian model Ines Trocchia took a selfie in a skimpy red bikini with a message and shared it on her social media.

The European beauty shared the motivational photo on her Instagram Stories for her 1.5 million followers.

Although fans could not publicly comment on the IG Story, a few of her many followers likely appreciated the post.

The latest share saw the model get a little silly as she smiled and stuck out her tongue while winking.

Ines held her smartphone in one hand and flashed a peace sign with the other in the animated shot.

She wore a tiny red bikini with a string top featuring thick stitching and three lines on each side. Ines paired the red top with a matching string bottom, leaving little to the imagination.

Ines Trocchia in bikini bathroom selfie misses the summer already

Ines’ long dark locks featured loose waves and a side part as they cascaded down her back. She posed in the bathroom for the mirror selfie, with a large hot tub, white towel, and conditioner making an appearance in the background.

Pic credit: @InesTrocchia/Instagram

The self-proclaimed natural 100% natural model rocked natural nails and a bare face in the shot.

The bikini model wore limited accessories, with just a middle finger ring and a black wristwatch.

Ines showed her enviable curves, including her tiny waist and shapely hips. The Instagram Story featured the message, “I miss summer already,” with an emoji indicating sadness.

As a bikini model and cover girl who has graced the glossy pages of Maxim and Playboy, it is no surprise that the model misses the warmest season. Posing in magazines wearing tiny swimwear takes a certain amount of confidence, and it doesn’t appear that Ines is lacking in that department.

Ines Trocchia shares the secret to self-confidence

Ines opened up to Women Fitness about her secret to self-confidence.

She shared, “Self-confidence in your body is really more a mind-set.”

She continued, “I think it is super important to accept yourself and your body, feeling comfortable is the best way to look good. Nobody is perfect; you can always find something wrong with your body. Also, I am true believer that anything we can do naturally to improve ourselves both mentally and physically, we must do it. So having a working out routine is essential.”

And while working out is certainly an endorphin booster, looking like Ines likely doesn’t hurt in the confidence department.