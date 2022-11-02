Ines Trocchia in skimpy lingerie leans against balcony above busy street

Ines Trocchia stunned in barely-there lingerie. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Italian beauty Ines Trocchia answered five follower questions in photos earlier today, and to absolutely no one’s surprise, it was the one of her wearing sexy lingerie on a balcony that really sent jaws to the floor.

When asked if she prefers lingerie or bikinis, Ines shared a pic of her arching back against a balcony over a crowded downtown street in a scandalous blue set.

The social influencer showed off her killer curves in the barely-there number, which also highlighted her smooth, sun-kissed skin.

Her long, dark hair fell gracefully down her back as she angled her smoldering stare straight at the camera.

It takes a lot of nerve to pose in lingerie, especially in front of strangers on the street, but Ines is about as confident as they come.

She added the word “LINGERIE ❤️” in text to the steamy story.

Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Ines Trocchia posed in super skimpy shorts for Fashion Nova partnership

Ines is a brand ambassador for the American retail company Fashion Nova, and she often shares photos and videos rocking their sexy garments.

Three days ago, the Italian cover girl posed in front of a vintage car wearing a pair of tiny denim shorts and a blush pink crop top.

The revealing bottoms gave way to her tan, miles-long legs, while the top unveiled her chiseled abs.

She referenced the writing on her shirt in the caption, which read “90’s baby❤️.”

Ines Trocchia sizzled in bright orange dress for Italian fashion shoot

Sure, we all know that Ines looks drop-dead gorgeous in a bikini, but she turned the heat up to a million in a brilliant orange gown this past summer.

The 27-year-old showstopper struck her best model poses in Naples, Italy, wearing a ruffled dress that hugged every inch of her body.

She masterfully completed the ensemble with gold jewelry, bright gloves, and a subtle cat eye.

Oh, and of course, her brunette locks appeared fresh out of the salon in large, rolling waves.

The post also showed Ines working it in a strapless black dress with over-the-top red armbands.

She captioned the share, “From an other epoch 🇮🇹.”

In a December 2020 interview, Ines spoke about the significance of her workout regime, saying, “Even though gyms are closed (again!), it is important to keep a strict workout routine. Mine is a 30 minutes bodywork every day, focusing on legs and abs. I also love HIIT and I try to walk as much as possible (which I recommend during a pandemic!)”