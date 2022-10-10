Ines Trocchia in plunging tight top basks in sunshine

Ines Trocchia shared a gorgeous sun-drenched snap. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Ines Trocchia sizzled in the sunshine as she showed off her curves in a plunging tight top.

The beauty is well known for her revealing snaps that set pulses racing, and this was another one that was sure to wow her fans.

The sun-drenched shot saw Ines bask in the glow with one arm raised over her head and a hand placed on her hair.

She wore a figure-hugging top with a plunging neckline that really showcased her fabulous physique.

A long gold earring dangled down her neck, and her brown locks flowed down her back.

Ines, 27, looked like a picture of contentment in the blissful snap.

What Ines Trocchia looks for in a man

With her stunning looks and successful modeling career, Ines would be many men’s dream date.

And the Italian beauty has previously revealed what she looks for in a potential partner.

In an interview with Maxim, Ines said, “Don’t be cocky or inauthentic. I like charismatic guys who notice small details. But if you don’t strike me in the first 10 minutes of conversation, you’re probably not going to impress me.”

And if you are lucky enough to meet Ines, for goodness sake, don’t talk about any of your exes.

She added, “One of the worst things a guy can do is pretend to confuse me with someone they know to get a conversation going. Another bad opener I’ve heard before is, ‘You look like my ex.’ It doesn’t make me feel special when you tell me you’re looking for someone who resembles a girl you’ve already dated.”

Ines Trocchia wows her Instagram fans

Ines’ 1.5 million Instagram followers are regularly treated to sizzling snaps which show the “100% natural” beauty that she boasts about in her profile.

Her timeline is filled with pics of her in revealing outfits and sexy swimwear.

Monsters and Critics shared how she recently posted a sensational bikini pic where she posed beside a pool and coconut drink.

The snap saw her don a skimpy, leopard-print two-piece and urged followers to “Comment with your favorite food emoji.”

We also told how Ines posted a snap in a busty crop top as she quizzed fans on fitness routines.

She wore a black and white number along with a gold necklace as she clutched a dumbbell and asked, “What is your favorite exercise when you’re training?”

Looking at the model’s Insta pics, there’s no doubt her own workout regime is paying off handsomely.