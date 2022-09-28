Ines Trocchia in lavender lingerie lounges in field

Italian model Ines Trocchia is rocking lavender lingerie as she lounges. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Ines Trocchia is lovely in lavender as she poses in a picturesque field filled with flowers.

The Italian model shared a new shoot, and lavender was the clear theme.

Ines promoted fast fashion giant Shein, one of the companies she influences for regularly.

The small-town model shared the photo with her 1.5 million Instagram followers and received plenty of likes and comments.

She posed on her stomach with a lacy lavender bra and a matching thong. Ines included a caption that offered followers a discount if they used her code.

Ines elevated herself by posing on her elbows for extra support atop the grassy field.

Ines Trocchia poses in lavender field with matching lingerie set

Her long dark locks fell to the white towel underneath her and over the grass. She wore her hair with a side part, which is the norm for the model.

There were also lavender plants near Ines’ thighs, adding to the shoot’s theme. She had a basket of fruit on her other side as she appeared vibrant and full of life.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Behind Ines, there were white flowers covering the grassy knolls and a tree in the distance.

Ines rocked soft glam makeup, including winged eyeliner and blushed cheeks. She gazed at the camera with her lips slightly parted as she struck a pose.

Her caption read, “Romantic 🌸 15% off with my code Q6inestrocchia @sheinoffical @shein_it #SHEINbikini #SHEINbikinihaul #SHEINBikinihacks.”

Ines Trocchia talks about her secret to confidence

Ines opened up to Women Fitness in an exclusive interview about her hopes, dreams, and winning mindset. The stunning cover girl has graced numerous magazines, including Maxim and GQ, so she knows a thing or two about appearing confident. But according to Ines, confidence comes from within and is not as external as some would believe.

Ines shared, “Self-confidence in your body is really more a mindset.”

She also revealed her tips on achieving confidence, although her gorgeous looks probably don’t hurt.

Ines continued, “I think it is super important to accept yourself and your body; feeling comfortable is the best way to look good. Nobody is perfect; you can always find something wrong with your body.”

As such, Ines works out regularly, although she doesn’t maintain a strict diet.

She shared, “Also, I am true believer that anything we can do naturally to improve ourselves both mentally and physically, we must do it. So having a working out routine is essential.”