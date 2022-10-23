Ines Trocchia looked stunning as she explored a pumpkin patch. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Natural beauty Ines Trocchia was the prize pumpkin as she showed off a casual outfit on social media.

Followers are used to seeing Ines sporting barely-there outfits and bikinis, but she opted for a cozier ensemble as she frolicked in the pumpkin patch.

The Italian model and television correspondent rocked a black v-neck top that showed off a little of the model’s curves, and she layered the top with a brown knitted cardigan, complete with a striped accent in colors of blue, white, and orange.

The model looked bare-faced and gorgeous with very little makeup on, and her glossy brunette locks fell naturally over her shoulders and shined in the October sunshine.

She accessorized the casual outfit with a chunky gold necklace which looked wonderful against her sunkissed complexion.

Sharing the video clip via Instagram Stories, she videoed herself holding her chosen Halloween pumpkin and smiling before aiming the camera over her shoulder and zooming in on the patch behind her and a green wheelbarrow full of the seasonal fruit.

Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

It seemed she had picked a perfect day for her pumpkin search as the bright blue sky was clear and the sun beamed down on the Italian beauty’s undisclosed location.

Ines Trocchia sizzles in string bikini as she asks followers a question

It wasn’t long before Ines was back to raising temperatures, this time in the form of a flame-printed bikini.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She shared another Instagram Story as she posed from the floor at home for a mirror selfie in the tiny two-piece.

Covering her face with her iPhone, followers were forced to focus on the model’s incredible physique, which she showed off in a black bikini with an orange flame pattern.

The bikini top was fastened behind her in a halterneck style, while her bottoms were fastened with strings high above her hips.

Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Her hair was wet as though she’d just taken a quick dip in the pool, indicating she was having a relaxing Sunday at home.

She put up a question box for her followers to engage with her as she asked them, “What are you doing today?”

Ines Trocchia wows in a sheer lingerie set

Engaging with her fans is something Ines likes to do with her 1.5 million followers, often asking her followers questions either via Instagram Stories or in her post captions.

The Italian native recently uploaded a sizzling snap in which she asked her fans, “Reading 📚 or watching a movie?”

Posing in front of a gorgeous hilly backdrop, she modeled a sheer lingerie set in a rich terracotta shade. The set was decorated with polka dots, and Ines looked stunning as she showed off her incredible figure in the snap.

Reading was clearly the choice for Ines in the post promoting fashion giant Shein, as she sat surrounded by books and read from the pages of an open story that she held in her hands.