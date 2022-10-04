Ines Trocchia in busty crop top to talk fitness

Ines Trocchia has been wowing in a busty outfit as she asks fans about their favorite exercise. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Italian model Ines Trocchia has been looking absolutely amazing again, this time, in a busty crop talk as she asked her fans about their training routines.

The 100% natural model regularly impresses her legion of fans on social media by showing off various outfits with an exceptionally high emphasis on bikinis and lingerie.

But last week, Ines took to her Instagram Story dressed in a busty crop top. This outfit was a bit more casual than many of Ines’ dress choices, but she still looked incredible.

Ines appeared to be lying on or against wood panels as she stared at the camera with her big brown eyes. She was dressed in a black and white crop top with white straps and had quite a fancy-looking gold necklace around her neck.

The model was grasping a 2.5kg dumbbell to her chest, but if she had been exercising, it didn’t show as she looked fantastic.

Ines asked, “Which is your favorite exercise when you’re training?”

Ines has been lifting weights. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

As already mentioned, when Ines isn’t weightlifting, she can often be found on Instagram wearing lingerie.

Ines Trocchia showed off two amazing lingerie outfits

And last week, Ines was modeling lingerie for fashion giant Shein. She hit Instagram with two lingerie outfits; in the first post, she posed in a lavender-colored lacy bra with a matching thong that boasted a floral pattern.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She was pictured lying on her stomach in a grassy field with some lavender flowers lying by her side, just to enhance the purple theme.

Ines captioned the post by writing “Romantic” with a flower emoji and included a discount code for Shein.

For the second Instagram post, Ines swapped purple for a more reddish rust color. Apart from the color, the lingerie outfit was similar to the first but with a simpler-looking pattern.

The lavender flowers were gone, and Ines was now sitting up reading a book, and there was a lovely hilly view behind her.

She captioned this post with another question, “Reading 📚 or watching a movie? 🍿”

Ines has 1.5 million followers on Instagram, meaning her posts always get lots of attention.

Her comments section is usually full of fire and heart emojis, and these posts were no exception.

Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Ines Trocchia stunned in animal print bikini

Bikini season has ended, but Ines got in one last post of herself in a two-piece swimwear costume last month.

She looked predictably amazing in a mock animal skin bikini as she sat on a sun lounger by the pool.

“I’m back ✨ 💪🏼,” Ines captioned that one.