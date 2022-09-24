Ines Trocchia in busty bikini says ‘Hi’

Ines Trocchia says “hi” in a busty bikini while relaxing outside. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Ines Trocchia says “hi” while relaxing in a busty bikini. Ines is an accomplished and beautiful fashion model from Italy.

The bikini top showed off the model’s incredible curves with spaghetti straps and a tie in the back. The barely-there cheeky bottoms had a red pattern and let the camera capture Ines’ amazing figure.

Ines’ luscious brown hair was parted to the extreme on one side, which amplified her volume and incredible beauty. Her makeup was natural like her environment with rosy cheeks and soft, naturally colored lips.

The 27-year-old model accessorized with a simple gold chain necklace that brought out her glowing skin and the golden flecks in her hazel eyes.

Ines’ environment seemed as though it was nearly as breathtaking as the model herself, as she relaxed face down under some shade and with green life in the background. The model looked content as she enjoyed her time outside.

The accomplished model posted her look to her Instagram Story on Saturday with the text reading “HI” beside a red heart emoji.

Pic Credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Ines Trocchia reveals how she keeps up her amazing figure

Ines is an incredible model and works hard to keep up her figure for her career. The fashion model opened up to Women Fitness about how she keeps her physique up.

“The only diet I have is before a shooting, the few days before, I try to eat as healthy as possible with a focus on fish and vegetables. I also complement with [draining] for the liquids,” Ines explained.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ines went on to say, “It is important to keep a strict workout routine. Mine is a 30 minutes bodywork every day, focusing on legs and abs. I also love HIIT and I try to walk as much as possible (which I recommend during a pandemic!).”

The model’s regimen, as well as her breathtaking beauty, has done wonders for her career.

Ines Trocchia knows what she doesn’t want in a man

Ines is both beautiful and talented, and certainly has her pick of anyone she’d like. She recently revealed to Maxim what she wouldn’t want in a potential partner.

“Don’t be cocky or inauthentic. I like charismatic guys who notice small details. But if you don’t strike me in the first 10 minutes of conversation, you’re probably not going to impress me,” Ines said.

“One of the worst things a guy can do is pretend to confuse me with someone they know to get a conversation going,” Ines continued. “Another bad opener I’ve heard before is, ‘You look like my ex.'”