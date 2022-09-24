Ines Trocchia in bedroom bikini has butterflies

Ines Trocchia posing close-up. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Italian model and social media star Ines Trocchia is all butterflies as she stuns in a new bikini snap.

The Instagram face and bombshell slipped into a butterfly-print bikini as she shared a photo to her Instagram Stories, posing from her bedroom as she delighted her rising fanbase.

Ines is followed by 1.5 million on Instagram.

The former television presenter sizzled as she posed in a luxurious bedroom in a pink and printed bikini with a skimpy and stringy finish. Drawing attention to her jaw-dropping figure, Ines showed off her gym-honed abs and mile-long legs, highlighting her curvy hips as she posed the camera.

The stunner added discreet accessories via a gold necklace while wearing her luscious dark locks down.

Ines went low-key with her makeup as she went for a matte finish, showing off her plump pout. She posed backed by white bedsheets, with a little bubble question offering fans the chance to answer a question she had posed.

“DO YOU PREFER,” Ines wrote, with the options being Saturday and Sunday.

Clearly, Ines is in the mood to celebrate the weekend.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Ines has been layering on the swimwear she shares on her social media of late.

Ines Trocchia stuns in bikini with her coconut

Earlier this month, while shouting out fast fashion label Shein, Ines Trocchia earned herself a little top-up cash as she dropped a discount code for Shein.

Posing poolside in a bikini with a coconut drink next to her, the star wrote, “I’m back.”

However, fans are likely interested to know how the Italian beauty stays in such sensational shape.

“The only diet I have is before a shooting, the few days before, I try to eat as healthy as possible with a focus on fish and vegetables. I also compliment with [draining] for the liquids,” the 27-year-old told Women’s Fitness.

Ines Trocchia remains body positive

The model also shared her mindset on acceptance regarding her shape.

She stated, “I think it is super important to accept yourself and your body, feeling comfortable is the best way to look good.”

Ines continues to delight fans with sexy snaps, not limited to her swimwear and lingerie looks. The gorgeous star has upped the ante in colorful bra and underwear looks this year, also posting vacation content. Ines shares little about her personal life on social media, though.