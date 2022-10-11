Ines Trocchia in a skimpy bikini stuns poolside with a friend

Ines Trocchia and her friend show off their poolside looks. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Social media star and Italian model Ines Trocchia is sending temperatures soaring as she vacations in Phuket, Thailand.

Ines and her friend, Pandora Kaaki, posed together at the Twinpalms Montazure Resort on the coast of the Indian Ocean, and both sported barely-there bikinis.

The brunette bombshells sat closely on a lounger, showing off their curves. Ines wore a bikini with a gorgeous tropical print, which was perfect for the beach.

Her top sported a tropical pattern and gold chain links on the straps, while the bottoms were a high cut in the same print. Ines let one leg hang in the water with the other raised up with her foot resting on the lounger.

Pandora wore a super skimpy bikini in dark green, and the top left little to the imagination as it showed off her curves. Her string bikini bottoms tied at the side with a high cut design. She sat close to her friend as their legs touched.

Both ladies let their long and luxurious hair hang down, with minimal glam. Ines captioned the photo, “My beautiful friend @melonandcake” with a red heart emoji.

What kind of man is single Ines Trocchia looking for?

In a revealing article about her life, the 27-year-old model revealed what she is and isn’t searching for in a mate.

A few things Ines is looking for in a partner are charisma and someone who notices the small details. She admitted, “If you don’t strike me in the first 10 minutes of conversation, you’re probably not going to impress me.” She also said she does not like men who are cocky or inauthentic.

“One of the worst things a guy can do is pretend to confuse me with someone they know to get a conversation going. Another bad opener I’ve heard before is, ‘You look like my ex,’” Ines revealed.

Ines discussed the difference between herself and other models

Ines said one major way she is different from models like Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and the Hadid sisters, is that she had no family connections to break her into the modeling world. She is proud to have come from a small town with humble beginnings.

She admits that it is easier to be born in the right place, but believes anyone can make their dreams come true. “Anyone can dream really big as long as you are ready to fight and work for it,” Ines proudly said to Women’s Fitness.