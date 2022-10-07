Ines Trocchia in a skimpy bikini for big coconut show off

Ines Trocchia’s face close up. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Ines Trocchia prides herself on being 100% natural when it comes to her body. Even her Instagram bio says so!

Her social media pages are filled to the brim with gorgeous photos that highlight her voluptuous figure and natural curves.

Most of Ines’ pics and videos also show off her sexy bikinis, skintight dresses, and general fashion choices.

One thing that a lot of her content has in common is proof that she spends tons of time enjoying the great outdoors.

In one of her latest pictures, she’s chilling by the sea, making vacation time look like a total dream.

Ines tends to post bikini pics often, but this recent shot is way too dazzling to miss out on.

Ines Trocchia’s skimpy bikini is stunning

Ines brought the heat while leaning towards the camera for a photo op in front of the ocean while wearing a bikini.

The gorgeous swimsuit was covered in tan and brown animal print, separated by a few black lines within the design.

Ines Trocchia wearing a skimpy bikini. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

The straps of her bikini top clasped together behind her neck making it much easier to see her upper chest, shoulders, and arms.

Although one of her arms was slightly hiding her stomach, it was still clear that she has an incredibly flat tummy. Ines stared at the camera in a simmering way with a big coconut drink perched in front of her on her beach chair.

She added a playful caption that said, “I’m back” with a sparkle emoji and a muscle-flexing emoji.

Ines posted the same exact picture to her Story asking her followers to comment with their favorite food emoji. She added an image of cherries to get the conversation started.

The model wore dark black eyeliner and foundation in the picture, but not much else in terms of makeup. She allowed her wavy hair to flow freely around her face.

Ines Trocchia sizzles in a white see-through beach dress

Before Ines posted the picture in the animal print bikini with her coconut drink, she shared a photo in a sexy white bikini.

Instead of wearing the bikini by itself, she pulled a see-through, fishnet-style dress over it. The dress had long sleeves, but still didn’t hide very much of her body.

Since the dress was so short, her legs were still completely visible. The top of the dress was also low enough to reveal every inch of the white bikini top.

Ines wore her long, dark hair swept over to one side with a small amount of makeup on her face. She had on natural lipstick, foundation, eyebrow tint, and some mascara.