Ines Trocchia showed off her midriff in a new mirror selfie. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Ines Trocchia was back with another mirror selfie, raising temperatures as she showed off her toned midriff.

The stunning Italian model and influencer rocked a casual fit for the snap shared with her fans, wearing a cropped black cardigan and gray sweatpants.

Posing from her bathroom, she was surrounded by dozens of bottles filled with beauty and skincare products that enhance the model’s natural beauty.

The cardigan’s chest plunged into a v-shape and was secured by two hook and eye fastenings in the front.

It featured a silver contrast trim around the edges which popped against the Italian’s gorgeous olive skin.

Ines showcased her curves in the outfit as she wore nothing underneath the black pullover, with the cropped length showing off her incredibly toned stomach.

The gorgeous 27-year-old paired the long-sleeved cardigan with some slouchy gray sweatpants featuring pockets and a drawstring at the waist.

Her long dark locks were glossy as usual and styled in a half-up half-down hairdo with some loose strands framing her face.

The model rocked her natural face for the photo, opting to go without makeup for her casual time at home.

Ines shared the snap via Instagram Story with her 1.5 million followers.

Ines Trocchia in denim shorts for Fashion Nova

Ines was throwing it back to the 90s as she partnered with Fashion Nova to promote their pieces.

Fashion Nova is a hot favorite with the Italian as she regularly dons their outfits to treat fans to new photos as a brand ambassador for the fashion giants.

According to the website, the American brand is known for “renowned for delivering the season’s most wanted styles to millions of people worldwide.”

Ines perched in front of a vintage vehicle to show off a casual outfit from the brand that showcased her insane figure.

She modeled a tiny pair of thigh-skimming shorts with frayed detail around the legs and four buttons in the front.

The shorts showed off the brunette babe’s endless legs, which were beautifully suntanned.

She paired a pale pink cropped tee with the shorts, which were emblazoned with text that read “90’s baby.”

The 90’s Baby Tank Top can be purchased for $12.99, while her Slay The Fray Denim Shorts are priced at $24.99.

The post was a hit, clocking up over 55k likes and 950 comments. She captioned it, “90’s baby❤️ @FashionNova.”

Ines Trocchia in sheer coverup for Shein promotion

Ines extends her brand ambassador duties to a number of brands, including fashion empire Shein.

She is regularly spotted in their underwear and swimwear, so it was no surprise when she donned a white two-piece to endorse the brand on social media.

The Italian beauty rocked a white bikini which she partially covered with a sheer dress that plunged into a large scoop at the chest.

Her all-white outfit popped against her sunkissed complexion as she modeled the barely-there two-piece that she layered with the see-through dress.

Her matching bikini bottoms plunged into a v-shape from her hips and were just visible through the sheer fabric of the long-sleeved minidress.

Her curves looked insane in the figure-hugging outfit that sent fans crazy, with over 40k liking the picture and hundreds leaving comments.

The model was feeling confident as she captioned the post, “I’d wish you the best.. but i am the best 👑.”