If there were an award for the hottest little black bathing suit, the one Ines Trocchia wore in her most recent post would surely take the cake!

The 28-year-old fashion and lingerie model turned up the heat in a black one-piece by Body Engineers, a high-end gym wear brand specializing in versatile designs.

Perched against a white wall, Ines offered fans a glimpse at the front of the one-shoulder swimsuit, which featured a massive cut-out highlighting her chiseled abs.

As if that wasn’t eye-catching enough, the design also included a smaller cut-out at the bust and high-cut hips.

Known for her beachy beauty, Ines definitely didn’t disappoint with her hair and makeup for this shoot, as she appeared fresh out of the ocean.

She added some food for thought in the caption, “‘A wise girl knows her limits, a smart girl knows she has none’ ❤️.”

Ines Trocchia shared a bit of wisdom on the beach in a tiny bikini

Now, while we’re on the topic of Ines in swimwear, she sent temperatures soaring last week as well with a post unveiling her sculpted physique in a white bikini.

The stunning influencer strutted her stuff on the beach in the tiny two-piece, which consisted of a triangle top and high-rise bottoms secured by delicate golden rings.

Ines was surrounded by white sands, clear blue waters, tropical huts, and lush foliage, but all eyes were on her sunkissed body – namely, those toned abs, legs, and arms!

“The best revenge is to improve yourself 💫❤️,” she wrote.

Ines Trocchia asked an important question for a Fashion Nova promotion

In case you missed it, Ines took to social media over the weekend with a very important question for her followers: lingerie or bikini?

Modeling garments by American retail company Fashion Nova, the gorgeous covergirl is a proud ambassador for the brand and frequently posts advertisements on social media.

She started the video with a jaw-dropping mirror selfie, showing off her fit figure in a revealing black lingerie set.

Then, in the blink of an eye, Ines was transported to the beach, wearing a tiny red and black printed bikini that left little to the imagination.

There’s simply no denying that she looked phenomenal in both Fashion Nova looks, so it’s pretty safe to call this one a tie!

Of course, as a veteran in the fashion industry, Ines has plenty of advice for aspiring models.

During an interview with the French fashion magazine L’Officiel, she said, “To anyone who is starting to set foot in this industry, I advise you to be strong, not to let yourself down by negative criticisms (because there will always be), and never allow anyone to do it, instead make her/him feel like she/he is not at the height of your dreams.”

Then, when asked about her beauty secrets, Ines humbly replied, “Actually, I have no particular secret, I am not a person with excesses in terms of diet or sport, I just take a lot of vitamins, I do sports on a regular basis.”