Ines Trocchia in a skimpy swimsuit throws her head back and poses a question. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Ines Trocchia posed a question for fans in a photo featuring her swimsuit body.

The Italian model has been on fire all week, sharing swimsuit and bikini photos with her 1.5 million followers.

Ines’ bikini body has graced multiple magazine covers, including Maxim and GQ, but she also shares photos on her Instagram feed and IG Stories.

The latest picture featured the Italian beauty as she threw her head back in a wet swimsuit and closed her eyes.

She asked fans if they preferred her images in color or black and white in a poll, placing the poll options just to the right of her figure in the picture.

The self-proclaimed natural beauty blessed her fans with a beautiful new photo as she struck a pose and offered a smile.

Ines Trocchia stuns in black-and-white swimsuit shot

The latest shot featured Ines as she sat on a wooden chair in a spaghetti strap swimsuit. The swimsuit appeared wet, although the model had her feet planted firmly on the ground.

She put her hands in her hair and smiled slightly as she tilted back with her eyes closed.

Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Her long dark locks cascaded past her waist and down her back.

Although Ines is genetically gifted, she credits her toned physique with hard work at the gym.

Ines Trocchia eats what she wants but exercises

Ines’ native country Italy is home to some of the best food on the planet. With pasta and bread galore, the model manages to stay in shape with a bit of help from the gym.

She spoke with Women Fitness about her food and exercise habits.

Italy was particularly hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions, but the model stayed active with walks around the neighborhood.

She said she didn’t just work out for her figure but also exercised to establish a routine. Ines explained the importance of routines and the connection to mental health. She said, “I think it is super important to accept yourself and your body, feeling comfortable is the best way to look good. Nobody is perfect; you can always find something wrong with your body.”

Ines continued, “Also, I am true believer that anything we can do naturally to improve ourselves both mentally and physically, we must do it. So having a working out routine is essential.”

Ines Trocchia’s swimsuit pictures show that her workout regime has served her well.