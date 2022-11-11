Ines Trocchia looks pretty in pastel purple for a mirror selfie. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Model Ines Trocchia gave a major Clueless meets Barbiecore vibe this week.

Ines showed that she isn’t afraid of wearing pastel colors for fall in a mirror selfie she shared with fans.

She modeled an adorable lilac and pink outfit of the day.

The brunette beauty is known for lingerie and swimsuit modeling. Ines has been on the cover of publications like GQ and Playboy, but she clearly knows how to work runway and everyday looks as well.

In her post, Ines asked her followers what their favorite color was in the caption.

The model regularly engages with her fans and asks them questions and for their opinions on her outfits.

Ines Trocchia gets cozy in pink and purple

Ines is making fall fashionable in bright pastels.

Ines Trocchia shows off her houndstooth miniskirt under a stunning pink coat. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

The 27-year-old wore a lilac and white houndstooth pattern mini-skirt that she paired with trendy white square-toed ankle boots.

The supermodel’s cozy light purple sweater matched the skirt flawlessly. The fitted turtleneck had a crop top cut to show off Ines’s toned stomach.

She wore her long hair down as she posed in the mirror with one knee up in the air to show off her legs.

To complete the iconic look, Ines stunned in a long light pink winter coat that she wore open. The jacket featured a light pink fuzzy fur collar.

Aside from her ring, her only other visible jewelry was a stylish square watch with a thin dark band.

Ines reps Fashion Nova

While Ines didn’t reveal what brands she was wearing in the picture she shared with her 1.5 million Instagram followers, she is well known for being a Fashion Nova influencer.

She has repped the brand in the past and even has an Instagram Story highlight of looks from the fast-fashion brand.

Some of the model’s previous looks from the brand include flowy beach outfits and pattern string bikinis, along with plenty of dresses.

Ines has stunned in everything from a body-hugging bright red Fashion Nova minidress to a long white denim dress on her Instagram page.

The influencer makes sure to include a link in her fashion Stories so fans of her style know where they can shop for the same Fashion Nova look as the model.