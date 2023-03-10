Model Ines Trocchia was a vision in a recent makeup-free mirror selfie while enjoying some downtime in Milan, Italy.

The brunette beauty has spent a good amount of time in Milan over the past few days as she takes in all that Milan Fashion Week has to offer.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Ines donned a stunning outfit styled by Jennifer Fein just last week.

The outfit consisted of over-the-knee black boots and a stunning metallic gold trench coat.

The look was bold, and Ines pulled it off perfectly.

Given just how dressed up Ines was for that share to social media, it was refreshing to see her take it back to basics and show off more of her natural beauty.

Ines Trocchia goes makeup-free for a mirror selfie while in Milan

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ines sent her followers a behind-the-scenes glimpse at her routine.

The 28-year-old had seemingly just stepped out of the shower as she took the opportunity to snap a silly selfie.

Her hair was still wet, though it had clearly been combed out. She parted her slick locks on the side and allowed them to fall freely down her shoulders and back.

Ines stood in front of the mirror and shared a cheeky face with the camera lens.

She closed one eye for an attempted wink and stuck her tongue out from between her teeth as she snapped the picture.

Ines used one arm to brace herself against the bathroom counter and popped a hip while sporting a plunging black lace bra and low-cut black lace brief underwear.

Ines Trocchia poses in a matching black bra and panty set while in Milan, Italy. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

The post was shared without a caption, although Ines did use a geotag to let her followers know she was still in Milan.

Ines stuns as she partners with fast fashion brand Shein

Ines is busy building her reputation and resume as a fashion model. While she’s making significant headway, she’s also managed to build an impressive following on social media as well.

Boasting a whopping 1.6 million followers on Instagram, Ines has secured partnerships with some of fast fashion’s most trendy brands.

In a post to Instagram in September 2022, Ines took her modeling to the beach as she posed in a gorgeous white bikini.

Ines upped the heat by adding a coverup that was pulled down just below her bust. The form-fitting, long-sleeved number fit her perfectly and accentuated her fabulous curves.

She captioned the post sharing a discount code and displaying her stellar confidence.

“I’d wish you the best.. but i am the best 👑 15% off with my code Q6inestrocchia @sheinoffical @shein_it #SHEINbikini #SHEINbikinihaul #SHEINBikinihacks,” she wrote.

Ines promoted the brand with another beachy post as she shared some shots from a luxurious beachside resort.

For the September 2022 post, Ines posed on a lounge chair set in front of crystal blue waters. She was stunning with her perfectly tanned skin that contrasted against the leopard print of her tiny bikini.

Again, Ines provided her followers with a hefty discount code, and who could resist at least taking a look when Ines herself was channeling some serious goddess vibes?