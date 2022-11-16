Ines Trocchia breaks a sweat during a kickboxing session. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

All eyes were on the beautiful Ines Trocchia as she posed for the camera during a recent kickboxing session.

Ines geared up in a full athletic ensemble as she was ready to give it her all.

The Italian model has certainly made a name for herself over the years, turning millions of heads with her jaw-dropping content.

Ines frequently takes her fans by surprise as she always involves herself in new activities, as she’s proved time and time again that she can succeed at anything that she puts her mind to.

In her most recent share, the model demonstrated just that.

Ines shared the moment with her fans as she tried out an exhilarating new activity, one that got her nice and sweaty.

The beautiful brunette was kind enough to share the memorable moment with her 1.5 million Instagram followers as she uploaded the eye-catching shot to her Story.

Ines elegantly posed against some workout equipment as she stared directly at the camera with sweat covering her body.

The model sported a black, barely-there sports bra that was extremely low-cut and left most of her chest and torso uncovered.

To further coordinate with the fit, Ines wore a pair of cheeky bikini bottoms. The bottoms were a solid black, low-rise fit which highlighted her toned abs and tiny waist.

She accessorized her boxing gear with a pair of black, fingerless kickboxing gloves that ran up past both of her wrists for extra protection.

Ines left her long brown locks down for the session as they flowed in light waves along her back.

To finish the sporty fit, the model wore very little makeup as she naturally glowed for the shot. She seemed to wear a touch of mascara, a splash of bronzer along her cheeks and paired it with a nude, glossy lip.

In the Story, Ines used the poll icon to input the following question, “Have you ever done kickboxing?”

Regardless, the Italian model looked stunning and could easily make any bystander want to partake in a little kickboxing session.

Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Ines Trocchia is featured in Times Square

In another recent post, Ines excitedly shared a shot of her beautiful face featured across a billboard in Times Square in New York City.

This was certainly a huge accomplishment for the model as the billboard is seen by thousands of tourists every day.

Ines happily captioned the post, “Time square baby ❤️.”

While featured in the red-hued billboard the words “Style Cruze” was written in big white letters across the top.

Ines was captured from the shoulders up as she posed in long opera gloves while her hair was styled in beautiful brown curls.

She rocked a pair of pretty hoop earrings and a full face of makeup as she held her hand up to her forehead for the shot.

Fans certainly appreciated the model’s hard work as the post received over 300 supportive comments.