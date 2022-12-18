Ines Trocchia is stunning in a metallic bikini for a special moment. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Ines Trocchia looked gorgeous in a metallic bikini as the Italian model struck a pose and worked her angles.

The European beauty hasn’t been a stranger to bikini photos. In fact, her regular shares helped net her a social media following.

Ines kept her fans happy, treating her 1.5 million Instagram followers to an Instagram Story share with a skimpy bikini and a decorative headdress.

The Fashion Nova face showed that blue was her color, with her arms up and her hips pivoted for the delightful image.

Her bronzed skin looked vibrant, especially against the shiny blue material that made up her two-piece swimsuit.

Ines raised her arms, closed her eyes, and created magic with the post. Although fans couldn’t comment or double-tap publicly, it would be fair to assume that a decent amount of her fans enjoyed the share.

Ines Trocchia in bikini strikes a sultry pose

As Ines closed her eyes and tilted back her head, pieces of her head garment cascaded into her face. The gold headdress featured ruby and emerald-colored stones in various shapes.

The hat also had hanging objects with circular items resembling coins falling close to the model’s eyes. On each side of her head, a decorative piece fell to appear like a pair of dangling earrings. Ines placed the palms of her hands together as if she was playing for the fabulous pose.

Ines’ bikini top was metallic and blue with a gold fastener in the center of the bodice. Her bikini bottoms were from the same material, with gold attachments on each of her hips. Ines looked like she was posing in a bathhouse with a manmade water structure behind her.

Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

With Ines’ extensive social media following and gorgeous looks, it’s no surprise that companies are lining up to work with the Italian beauty. One such company that sought her services was SHEIN.

Ines Trocchia promotes SHEIN with a bikini post

As eagle-eyed fans may recognize, Ines posted pictures of herself in the shiny bikini last week. She made the post to promote fast fashion retailer SHEIN.

SHEIN’s marketing strategy has included the use of influencers, making Ines a perfect fit for the brand.

Ines shared a three-part post and a discount for fans who wished to take advantage of the deal.

The caption accompanying the post read, “It’s just magic 15% off with my code Q6inestrocchia @sheinofficial @shein_it #SHEINbikini #SHEINbikinihaul #SHEINBikinihacks.”

As Ines’ popularity continues to grow, fans can only guess what the model will do next.