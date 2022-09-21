Ines Trocchia arches back in stringy bikini

Ines Trocchia close up. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Brunette bombshell Ines Trocchia is stunning in a new swimwear snap.

The Italian model and social media star made sure to pick one of her tiniest bikinis to date as she updated her rising fanbase this week.

Ines delighted her 1.5 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, posing with her back arched and showing off her jaw-dropping figure in a skimpy string bikini.

Shot outdoors in a snap shared to her Instagram Stories, the stunner showed her flat, toned stomach and toned legs as she modeled a blue string bikini.

Ines leaned against a wooden fence while backed by greenery, proving she’s an outdoor girl. The model wore her long brown hair down and cascading down her shoulders, a giant feathered accessory hanging from the middle of her bikini top.

In a zen moment, Ines closed her eyes while raising her head upwards.

Ines has been rocking plenty of swimwear as summer wraps up. Earlier this month, the star wowed her fans by modeling a skimpy white bikini.

She added in a sheer and tight white dress as a cover-up, although the look didn’t conceal her gorgeous figure.

Ines Trocchia reveals what she likes in men

The Maxim face, who began modeling aged 18, was profiled by the magazine as she discussed her preferences.

Speaking of what she likes in men, the beauty revealed, “Don’t be cocky or inauthentic. I like charismatic guys who notice small details. But if you don’t strike me in the first 10 minutes of conversation, you’re probably not going to impress me.”

“One of the worst things a guy can do is pretend to confuse me with someone they know to get a conversation going. Another bad opener I’ve heard before is, ‘You look like my ex,'” she added.

Ines Trocchia stuns fans with killer body

Recent shares from Ines haven’t fallen short on the curve front. On September 11, the bombshell posed from a lounger while overlooking stunning blue ocean waters and tiki huts.

Ines lounged in a tiny and stringy animal-print bikini as she showed off her abs and legs, posing with a coconut drink as she soaked up the sun and the atmosphere.

“I’m back,” the influencer wrote while offering a code for fast fashion giant Shein.

Ines’ IG is followed by actress Bella Thorne and fellow model Cindy Prado.