Ines Trocchia arches back in minuscule bikini with question about travel

Ines Trocchia is showing off her bikini body as she hits the ranch and poses a question. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Ines Trocchia showed how she secured several magazine covers as she posed in a microscopic bikini, backed by mother nature and greenery.

The Italian model and self-proclaimed natural beauty posted a bikini photo for her 1.5 million Instagram followers, and her latest share didn’t disappoint.

She shared the shot on her Instagram Stories and added an interactive feature that allowed fans to give their opinions directly to the Italy native.

The latest post saw Ines in a beautiful blue two-piece made from a velvet-like material.

The blue bikini had an extra edge with a feather attachment that hung from the bodice and fell just beneath Ines’ navel.

The small-town model’s taut tummy and long legs glowed under the sun as she struck a pose for the camera.

Ines Trocchia arches her back for a country-themed shoot

Ines bent one leg to reveal cowboy brown leather boots in accordance with the photo shoot’s country theme.

She posed against a wooden fence on a pasture, where fans have seen her before for an equestrian-themed photo shoot. Ines posed her arms on either side of her as she rested them on the structure for added stability.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Italian model’s dark brown locks featured loose waves that cascaded down her back and past her waist.

Ines asked fans whether or not they had ever been to the United States and offered two options: yes or no.

Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Ines could answer her question affirmatively because she posed for American magazines and has taken selfies from the United States in shots that appeared on her Instagram.

Ines Trocchia discusses mental health and inner-confidence

Ines has been an advocate of working on internal wellbeing in order to appear beautiful externally.

She spoke with Women Fitness in 2020 about her approach to life and source of self-confidence. The model shared that she was from Nola, Italy, a small town outside of Milan. Her family had no entertainment industry connections, and she obtained cover-girl status through hard work and persistence.

Ines revealed, “I come from a small town with a humble familial background that had absolutely nothing to do with this industry.”

Ines said about social media, “I believe it’s a fantastic platform for any women who wish to take care of themselves, mentally and physically in order to ‘mens sana in corpore sano,” or in English, “a sound mind in a sound body.”

Fans can only speculate with excitement about what the next move for Ines might entail.