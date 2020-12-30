Indonesian singer Gisella ‘Gisel’ Anastasia charged after intimate video from her lost cellphone leaks online

Indonesian singer and actress Gisella “Gisel” Anastasia has been charged under the country’s anti-pornography law after a 19-second intimate video of her was leaked online in November.

The video, which shows the singer performing an intimate act with a partner identified as Michael Yukinobu Defretes, first surfaced on Twitter on November 6, according to This Week in Asia.

A lawyer, Pitra Romadoni Nasution, reportedly complained about the video to law enforcement authorities in Jakarta. He asked authorities to investigate the video under the country’s controversial anti-pornography laws.

The investigation initially led to the arrest of two men who were charged under Indonesia’s anti-pornography law.

Prosecutors later named Gisel and her partner Defretes as suspects and also charged.

Gisel Anastasia and Michael Yukinobu Defretes reportedly face up to 12 years in prison.

Gisel Anastasia claimed the video was leaked after she lost her phone

At first, Gisella reportedly denied that she was the woman in the video, but she is later claimed to have admitted to police investigators that it was her.

She claimed she took the video for her personal use at a hotel in North Sumatra in 2017, but it was leaked online after she lost her mobile phone.

Indonesian rights activists slam authorities for prosecuting Gisel

Indonesian citizens, rights activists, and legal experts have been slamming the authorities for bringing pornography charges against Anastasia.

Many argue that the anti-pornography legislation is outdated and that Gisel should be under state protection as a victim after the video was stolen from her device.

They argued that Indonesia’s anti-pornography legislation passed in 2008 should be amended and that the police should have focused on prosecuting the people who leaked the video online.

Gisel received an outpouring of support on social media

Many Indonesians took to social media to show support for Gisella, saying that citizens should have the right to shoot private videos. Others argued that only the people who stole the video and distributed it online without Gisel’s permission should be prosecuted.

Several other celebrities have had their intimate videos and photos leaked online recently.

Who is Gisella ‘Gisel’ Anastasia?

Gisella Anastasia was born in November 1990. She is 30 years old.

She is an actress who was formerly married to the popular television personality Gading Marten.

The couple tied the knot in November 2013, welcomed their daughter, Gempita Nora Marten, in January 2015, and divorced in January 2019.

Gisel is a former runner-up on Indonesian Idol, a reality TV singing competition.

She has appeared in several films, including Laundry Show (2019), The Secret: Suster Ngesot Urban Legend (2018), and Susah Sinyal (2017), according to IMDb.

She is also a singer known for featuring in the song Seluruh Nafas Ini by the Indonesian band Last Child.

You can find Gisella Anastasia here on Instagram where she has 32.1 million followers.