Jordynne Grace showed fans her stunning physique in a holiday-themed bikini. Pic credit: @jordynnegrace/Instagram

Wrestling star Jordynn Grace served up jaw-dropping visuals for the holiday season as she wore a tiny bikini befitting Christmas and the December holidays.

Grace, real name Patricia Forrest Parker, currently wows Impact Wrestling fans with her in-ring performances as the Knockouts Champion in her second title reign.

The 24-year-old Impact star follows in the footsteps of previous champs, including Gail Kim, Angelina Love, Velvet Sky, Deonna Purrazzo, Madison Rayne, and Chelsea Green. Another former champ, Mickie James, is possibly on a collision course to meet Grace in the ring for the title.

However, Grace has held the prestigious championship for nearly six months with her two combined reigns. Much of her success is thanks to her impressive physique and strength, allowing her to dominate most competitors she battles.

With Christmas under three weeks away, she took to her official Instagram to reveal her impressive physique in a skimpy bikini, which barely covered her up top or below.

It featured a captivating design, resembling holiday wrapping paper with Christmas red, white and green, and various graphics, including snowflakes, hearts, bows, and angels.

Jordynne Grace shares stunning physique in bikini

Grace provided three pics in her recent Instagram carousel post, the first showing her standing facing the camera to reveal bulging shoulders and arms, a toned midsection, and massive legs.

In a second image, Grace proudly poses, giving a bodybuilder-style flex to reveal her impressive arm and shoulder muscles further. The third pic features another classic bodybuilder pose with Grace’s arm and leg muscles again the star of the show.

Her caption said, “Let’s try this again,” suggesting she attempted to share the photos before, and it didn’t work, or Instagram wouldn’t allow them.

Along with the caption, she had tags for @impactwrestling, @_thebodybuilder, and @tuffwraps. She also had many hashtags, some of which included “#fitnessmotivation,” “#fitnessmodel,” “#bodybuilding,” “#gymmotivation,” and “#healthylifestyle.”

Jordynne Grace is an FNX Fit athlete

One of the tags included in Grace’s post above was @fnx_fit, which is for FNX, a fitness brand she promotes. The company sells gear and supplements, including protein, pre-workout, recovery, and other items beneficial for athletes or anyone looking to improve their health and nutrition.

Among the FNX brand’s bestsellers on its website are Recharge Preworkout, Restart AM Protein Blend, Rebalance Super Greens, and Recover BCAAs.

Grace lists herself as one of their athletes in her official Instagram bio, which could mean she’s an ambassador with the brand.

“Our Ambassador Program represents an elite group of fitness minded individuals who embody the spirit of FNX. As an exclusive program, admission is by invite only,” the website states on its application page.

It’s unknown what the specific details of Grace’s partnership or endorsement are for FNX, but it may be related to commission-based sales on their website. With 291k followers on Instagram, it makes sense that she would be among their ambassadors.

Her incredible physique is likely the result of many hours of work at the gym, along with the right foods and supplements. That makes the Impact Wrestling star an excellent athlete to represent FNX.

Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays at 8/7c on AXS TV.