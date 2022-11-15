Deonna Purrazzo in a selfie on her Instagram. Pic credit: @deonnapurrazzo/Instagram

Impact Wrestling star Deonna Purrazzo decided to take a break from all her wedding shares with a topless photo of herself for her hundreds of thousands of followers.

The 28-year-old wrestling star, nicknamed The Virutosa in Impact, posted an image featuring herself sans top as she was taking a dip in her pool.

Purrazzo kept her arms in a position to keep the photo “social media safe” and had one hand beneath her chin.

The other hand appeared positioned to scratch an itch below her ear, or it was a specific pointing pose during the photo shoot.

She was soaking wet from being in the pool, with her slick hair, near-flawless makeup, and the top of the pool water’s reflection creating a captivating photo.

“A brief pause of wedding content to bring you this,” Purrazzo wrote in her caption, also tagging Daniel Forero for capturing the gorgeous image.

As of this writing, the Instagram post from Deonna Purrazzo had collected over 25,000 likes and 240-plus comments.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Deonna Purrazzo recently married former WWE star

According to Wrestling Inc, Deonna is officially married, as she recently tied the knot with fellow Impact Wrestling star Steve Maclin. The couple married on November 10 after being engaged since February.

Based on the report, Hewitt Oaks in Bluffton, South Carolina was the host venue for their ceremony. The ceremony went forth as Hurricane Nicole was bringing rainfall that way.

Purrazzo shared a photo of herself and Maclin as they embraced at their ceremony. She also included a sweet message regarding the occasion.

“It didn’t matter that there was a hurricane… or that my hair was wet and my curls wouldn’t hold… or that my dress ripped before the ceremony… All that mattered is it was YOU and ME. US. Not one day, now & forever,” she wrote in her caption.

Deonna’s Impact tag team partner, Chelsea Green, was among the wrestling stars who attended her wedding. Other pro wrestlers at the wedding included Chelsea’s husband, Matt Cardona, AEW’s Britt Baker, and WWE’s Wendy Choo.

Purrazzo’s husband previously served in the United States Marine Corps, which was part of the outdoor wedding theme. While he’s currently with Impact Wrestling like Purrazzo, Maclin previously worked with WWE as Steve Cutler from the Forgotten Sons faction.

Deonna Purrazzo worked out with Big Joe

Wrestling stars generally have impressive physiques and athletic abilities. Purrazzo is undoubtedly among those stars as a two-time Impact Knockouts World Champion and women’s tag team champion. She’s even been crowned as “Queen of Impact Wrestling” after defeating a series of formidable opponents in the ring.

Last year, she popped up on TV personality Joe Dubin’s Big Joe On The Go YouTube channel for a gym workout. During the segment, Purrazzo spoke a bit about how long a typical workout routine might be for her.

“Anywhere from 45 minutes to like an hour. I feel like I can really get a good sweat going, maybe a little bit longer if I do a little bit more of a cardio at the beginning, but I try to keep it within the hour timeframe,” she shared.

During the gym routine, Purrazzo rocked a black top with grey camouflage leggings as part of her workout fit. She performed back row and lat pulldowns on several machines, which seem like part of her regular routine based on her impressive physique. She also taught Joe how to lock her finishing move on an opponent.

Near the end of her video, Purrazzo shared that she’d recently defeated Thunder Rosa, Chelsea Green, Alisha Edwards, and Rosemary to become the “Queen of Impact Wrestling.”

Her dedication at the gym helped her get there and should continue to help her achieve even more within professional wrestling and beyond.

Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays at 8/7c on AXS TV.